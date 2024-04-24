U football continues strong activity in transfer portal with QB addition

The Gophers have added depth to their quarterback room after Dylan Wittke, who spent last season at Virginia Tech, announced on X Tuesday night that he has committed to Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck.

Wittke is a former three-star recruit out of Buford High School in Georgia. ESPN ranked him the No. 40 pocket passer in the Class of 2023 but he didn't see any playing time for the Hokies last season.

He'll join quarterbacks Max Brosmer, Max Shikenjanski and Drake Lindsey on the roster and since he redshirted last season, he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

It continues a productive and hectic stretch of portal activity for the Gophers. The team added wide receiver Tyler Williams from Georgia on Tuesday and recently landed LSU defensive end and former Cooper standout Jaxon Howard and Clemson defensive end Adam Kissayi. New signal caller Max Brosmer also transferred from New Hampshire.

The spring transfer portal window for football closes on May 1.