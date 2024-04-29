U football adds offensive tackle for 2024, edge rusher for 2025

The Gophers football program over the weekend added a massive offensive lineman who'll join the team for the 2024 season and an edge rusher who committed to Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class.

Aluma Nkele, a 6-6, 355-pound tackle from Gardena, Calif., on Saturday announced on the X platform that he is transferring from Texas-El Paso to Minnesota. He started five games and played in 10 for the Miners in 2023 after seeing action in three games in 2022. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Nkele, who played at Long Beach City College in 2021, entered the transfer portal on April 22.

Nkele is the 12th player the Gophers have added via the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season. Minnesota has lost 17 players in the portal, including five offensive linemen.

Enoch Atewogbola, a three-star recruit from Avon (Ind.) High School, announced his commitment to Minnesota on the X platform. The 6-4, 215-pounder is rated as the 23rd-best recruit in Indiana and the 85th-ranked edge rusher in the 2025 recruiting class, according to recruiting-focused website 247Sports. Atewogbola received an offer from the Gophers on Wednesday and committed on Friday. His other scholarship offers included Boston College, Marshall, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Atewogbola is the seventh player to commit to Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class, joining Laguna Beach, Calif., quarterback Jackson Kollock, Robbinsdale Cooper edge rusher Emmanuel Karmo, Middleton (Wis.) defensive lineman Torin Pettaway, Mentor, Ohio, quarterback Cross Nimmo, Andover wide receiver Cameron Bagalle; and Covington (GA.) cornerback Zachry Harden.

Weeks gets Vikings camp invitation

Former Gophers long snapper Brady Weeks received an invitation to Vikings rookie minicamp. Weeks was a five-year starter for Minnesota, appearing in 59 career games and snapping the ball 509 times.