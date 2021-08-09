U.S. facing another "dangerous" heat wave as 107 large wildfires rage across the West

Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read

More than 100 large wildfires are burning across nearly 2.3 million acres of the U.S. West, as forecasters warn Americans to brace for another extreme heat wave this week.

Driving the news: "Widespread air quality alerts and scattered Red Flag Warnings stretch from the Northwest and Northern Rockies to the High Plains, as well as throughout parts of central California," the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

"It's going to be a real oppressive week with dangerous heat and hot conditions across much of the U.S. Excessive heat watches are up across much of the Pacific Northwest for mid to late week, including in the Portland and Seattle metro areas. Meanwhile, heat advisories are in effect for a good part of the south-central U.S. and parts of western New York state."

NWS

State of play: 107 large fires were burning across 15 states on Sunday, with weather conditions already dangerous, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

  • The Dixie Fire, California's second-biggest wildfire in the state's history, is the largest blaze now burning in the U.S. It has destroyed 627 buildings, damaged 42 other structures and razed 489,287 acres as of Sunday night.

  • "Near critical conditions with wind gusts up to 45 mph were reported over north central Montana, and up to 30 mph in eastern Oregon," the NIFC noted in its statement.

  • "These winds caused active fire behavior on the Whitmore, Green Ridge, Black Butte, Thorne Creek, and Woods Creek fires. Extensive smoke continues to blanket California, although many wildfires were active in the late afternoon."

By the numbers: Per the NIFC on Sunday, 25 large fires were burning in Montana, 20 in Idaho, 16 in Oregon, 13 in Washington state, 11 in California, 10 in Alaska and four in Wyoming.

  • Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and New Mexico had each reported one large fire burning.

Threat level: "The fire outlook continues to reflect warmer and drier conditions leading to the high potential for severe wildfire activity throughout the western United States through the rest of summer and into the fall," per the NIFC.

  • "Widespread high temperatures observed across areas in the West and with periods of lightning activity continue to exacerbate the wildfire situation."

The big picture: The past few months have already seen an unprecedented, deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, with wildfires raging across the West well ahead of peak fire season.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

    Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.

  • Dixie fire in Northern California injures 4 firefighters as crews scramble to protect homes

    Firefighters were hoping a break in the weather would help them get the upper hand on the enormous Dixie fire, which had destroyed at least 184 homes and commercial buildings and burned 446,723 acres as of Saturday morning.

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

    There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • Two disturbances brewing in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

    Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.

  • Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie' on sixth day of Greek fires

    PEFKI, Greece (Reuters) -Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Severe floods strike Sudan

    According to the United Nations, more than 800 homes have been destroyed and 4,400 damaged by heavy flooding from torrential rain throughout Sudan.

  • Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in 'nightmarish summer'

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames. A fire which began on Tuesday on the island east of Athens quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest in the north, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. "The situation is very difficult," Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos told Skai TV.

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • Blackouts related to severe weather are increasing in the US

    In the last six years, blackouts due to extreme weather more than doubled, according to a new study -- and the number of blackouts in the Pacific Northwest this summer serve as a prime example. Brian Stone, a professor from the Georgia Institute of Technology, said the team of researchers that worked on the study were able to simulate the way a heat wave in Atlanta, Detroit and Phoenix would impact the temperatures both inside and outside structures. They found that the number of blackout events

  • A red sky and a road on fire: How this man 'barely survived' California's Dixie Fire

    Alan Kuhl, 72, attempted to escape by driving through an inferno-filled logging road. The Dixie Fire is the state's largest active wildfire.

  • Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

    Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather. The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. “The live trees that are out there now have a lower fuel moisture than you would find when you go to a hardware store or a lumber yard and get that piece of lumber that’s kiln dried,” Mark Brunton, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said in an online briefing Sunday morning.

  • Dixie fire, now the second-largest in California history, has burned more than 400 structures

    The Dixie fire, now the second-largest blaze in state history, has burned more than 463,000 acres and destroyed more than 400 buildings.

  • Storm risk subsides Sunday in Ontario, but humidity keeps rising

    Beyond the weekend's storms lies a stretch of dangerous heat next week, as humidex values push or reach 40.

  • Rainfall provides a bit of relief for drought, wildfire-stricken B.C.

    The weekend rainfall could be the highest amounts seen across the Lower Mainland and southern Interior of B.C. in months.