U.S., with eye on Olympic first, wins women’s team pursuit at track cycling worlds

A new-look U.S. women’s track cycling team is jelling at the right time, winning the team pursuit world title five months before the Olympics.

Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente, Emma White and Lily Williams took gold in Berlin on Thursday. They clocked 4 minutes, 11.235 seconds to defeat Olympic champion Great Britain by nearly two seconds in the final.

The team pursuit is a 4000m event where heats have two teams positioned exactly opposite of each other on the track. Times are determined by a team’s third finisher.

Come Tokyo, a quartet will look to win the U.S.’ first Olympic women’s track cycling title. Optimism is on the rise.

The U.S. — Olympic silver medalist in 2016 and world champion in 2016, 2017 and 2018 — dipped to seventh place in 2019 without key team members Kelly Catlin and Dygert.

Catlin later committed suicide last March at age 23. Dygert was out following a concussion from a May 2018 road cycling crash. Plus, four-time Olympic medalist Sarah Hammer retired after Rio.

The U.S. team that prevailed in Berlin included two newcomers in this Olympic cycle in Williams and White.

“I’m 25, and I’d like to think that I’m still young, yet somehow I’m the oldest on this new team,” said Valente, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Colorado. “Because of all the new faces, people don’t really know what were capable of, and we think that works to our advantage.”

White started riding track in March 2018 after experience in road cycling and cyclo-cross. She made her track worlds debut last year as part of the seventh-place U.S. team. The Americans clocked 4:23.721 in 2019, more than seven seconds slower than in the same round in 2018 and 12 seconds slower than the American record set in Wednesday’s qualifying round.

Williams, this year’s rookie team member, converted from being a mile runner at Vanderbilt.

“We do have great relationships on and off the bike, and that’s huge for this time around,” Dygert said. “I feel like before Rio, this environment wasn’t as healthy as it is now. And that’s definitely a game-changer.”

NBC Olympics senior researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report from Berlin.

