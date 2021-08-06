U.S. DOJ repatriates another $452 million in 1MDB funds to Malaysia

·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has repatriated $452 million in misappropriated funds from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), it said in a statement on Thursday, bringing the total amount recovered from the corruption scandal to $1.2 billion.

The funds, which were repatriated to Malaysia, had been laundered through major financial institutions worldwide, including in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, and Luxembourg, the statement said.

"The funds include both funds finally forfeited and funds the Department assisted in recovering and returning. The Department continues to litigate actions against additional assets allegedly linked to this scheme," it said.

1MDB raised billions of dollars in bonds, ostensibly for investment projects and joint ventures, between 2009 and 2013.

More than $4.5 billion in funds belonging to 1MDB were allegedly misappropriated by high-level officials at the firm and their associates through a criminal scheme involving international money laundering and embezzlement.

The scandal implicated high-level officials, banks and financial institutions around the world.In addition to the purchasing of luxury assets, including real estate and a superyacht, the DOJ said some of the embezzlement proceeds were also used to allegedly pay bribes.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by James Pearson)

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Karate-Okinawa native Kiyuna mesmerises in men's kata contest

    A day after his compatriot conceded karate's maiden Olympic gold medal to her Spanish rival, Japan's Ryo Kiyuna looked set to collect the goods on Friday as he dominated the men's kata competition with lofty scores that were a cut above the rest. While the women's kata event https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/karate-queens-kata-kick-off-games-debut-vying-gold-2021-08-05 had been a nail-biting affair between the perennial top two - Spain's Sandra Sanchez and Japan's Kiyou Shimizu - Kiyuna's gold seemed inevitable, his high marks drawing gasps from some in the spectator-less arena. The 31-year-old native of Okinawa - the birthplace of karate - has said the Games' one-year postponement had given him time to build up more muscle and heft.

  • Federal Reserve announces new capital ratios for large banks following stress test

    The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Thursday how much each large bank that underwent the most recent stress test will have to hold on their books as capital cushions. The capital requirements for each of the 34 banks are based on how well each firm performed in the June test, and will take effect on Oct. 1. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were directed to hold the largest amount of capital to guard against losses, facing ratios of 13.4% and 13.2%, respectively.

  • CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

  • As Coronavirus Rages In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis Melts Down Over Ice Cream

    The Florida governor is taking on Ben & Jerry's while his state grapples with record COVD-19 cases.

  • Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video

    LPL Financial has reportedly fired affiliated adviser Eileen Cure amid allegations of racism after TikTok videos surfaced of her admitting […] The post Financial advisor fired for alleged ‘no Blacks’ comment exposed in TikTok video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag

    A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woodland hermit's cabin fire leads to state investigation

    The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has opened an investigating into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades

  • Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

    A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Warden at jail holding Ghislaine Maxwell charged with murder

    The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.

  • Body cam footage shows police confronting Nashville Smile Direct shooter who left three injured

    Shocking footage shows confrontation between suspected gunman and police

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Reporting Earnings on Saturday. Here’s What to Expect.

    (BRKA) is expected to report strong second-quarter results on Saturday, including a 7% rise in its book value and a 10% increase in operating earnings. This estimate on investment portfolio gains comes from Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan who has a Buy rating on the stock. Investors will be focused on book value, earnings, and stock repurchases given that CEO Warren Buffett has ramped up the buyback program in recent quarters.

  • Police arrested an accused rioter who dressed like George Washington when storming the US Capitol

    "I am unsure of the gentleman's first name but ... he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington," an anonymous tip said.

  • 7-Eleven clerk shot at men stealing beer — now he’s charged with murder, Texas cops say

    The men took four cases of beer, and the armed clerk followed them outside to confront them.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Firefighting equipment on US warship destroyed by fire may have been 'tampered' with, a Navy officer told investigators: affidavit

    The US Navy has brought arson and other charges against a member of the USS Bonhomme Richard's crew.

  • Prosecutors call murders ‘heinous, atrocious, cruel,’ seek death penalty for Chad Daybell

    “The nature and magnitude of these crimes warrant the possibility of the highest possible punishment.”

  • 'Kai the Hitchhiker' loses bid to overturn murder conviction

    A former online celebrity who achieved fame for allegedly using a hatchet to fend off an attack on a highway worker has failed in his attempt to have his murder conviction overturned