U.S. District Court publishes heavily redacted versions of LIV contracts

Heavily redacted versions of player contracts with LIV Golf were published late Wednesday by the U.S. District Court Northern District of California following last week’s hearing in San Jose, Calif.

The contracts for Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were a key part of last Tuesday’s hearing, where the three players were seeking a temporary restraining order to play the FedExCup playoffs after being suspended by the PGA Tour for playing the LIV Golf series.

The contracts, which were initially sealed, cover everything from a player’s media rights and uniform requirements to bonuses, which include a $1 million bonus for any player who wins a major. The specific contract amounts for each player were redacted.

Along with the contracts, LIV Golf also provided to the Tour’s legal team a copy of the Saudi-backed league’s rules and regulations. The 60-page document covers everything from pace of play to purse breakdowns and the circuit’s disciplinary and appeals process.

“Each player is obliged to refrain from comments in news media or social media that attack or disparage any tournaments, players or LIV Golf,” the regulations read.

Phil Mickelson was forced into a self-imposed exile earlier this year following comments that were critical of both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s Saudi funding, calling the Saudi government “scary mother---ers” in a story on FirePitCollective.com.

Attorneys for LIV Golf fought to keep parts of the contracts and the rules and regulations sealed for various reasons.

“Plaintiffs understand that these terms are part of a developing business model, and that disclosing the LIV Golf invitational rules prematurely may undermine LIV’s business and plaintiffs performance in LIV, and may allow the Tour or others to harm plaintiffs, LIV or sow confusion in the marketplace,” the motion read.

LIV Golf’s rules and regulations also require that all players comply with the circuit’s policies, “including any code of conduct, anti-corruption and anti-doping provisions.”