U.S. diplomat: Griner swap was "take-it-or-leave-it"

Reuters

Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market. With the S&P 500 down about 16% year-to-date and many individual stocks nursing even sharper losses, tax-loss harvesting - or investors selling assets with a loss in order to cancel out the income taxes they owe on realized gains elsewhere in their portfolios - may be a stronger than usual headwind to markets this year. "This is the first time that investors are looking at double-digit declines in about 13 years, and we've never seen this level of tax-loss selling before," said Peter Essele, who oversees roughly $11 billion as in assets as head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network.