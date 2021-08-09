U.S. Debit Card Annual Market Report 2021: Growth Continues at a Record Double-Digit Pace of 14%

Research and Markets
·1 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Annual U.S. Debit Card Market Data Review: Unprecedented Double-Digit Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dollar volume spent on debit cards in the U.S. rose by 14% as a result of generous government benefits and a change in consumers' payment preferences that shifted away from checks, cash, and credit cards. This and other aspects of the current market for debit cards are reviewed in this report.

"This past year the market experienced a unique environment where consumers sharply shifted their payments towards the use of debit cards and because some of this shift came at the expense of credit cards, this was positive for debit issuers and, at the same time, positive for merchants as credit card transactions are nearly always more expensive to process than debit cards. Issuers are interested in encouraging the continued top-of-wallet position that debit cards have achieved, but competition from fintechs plus likely regulatory changes will make this an uphill battle," comments Sarah Grotta, Director, Debit and Alternative Products Advisory Service and author of the report.

Highlights of the report include:

  • Historic look at debit card purchase volumes and transaction totals for 2015-2020

  • Comparison of debit's growth with the recent decline of credit card use

  • The continued growth of card accounts driven in part by neo and challenger banks

  • The growth of card-not-present activity

  • Commentary on the use of contactless

  • A three-year forecast of debit's projected growth and the near-term influences that affect the forecast

  • Where issuers are focusing their current investments in debit.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Introduction

  • 2020, The Year That Was

  • 2021 and Beyond

  • Where Debit Issuers Are Spending Their Resources

  • Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Mastercard

  • Pulse

  • Star

  • Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f83mq4


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

    Suze Orman was working as a waitress and making $400 a month at 29 years old. She then decided to take a chance on a major career change and landed a job as a broker for Merrill Lynch. Having been on...

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole

    South Korea will release billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole this week after he spent 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the ouster of the country’s previous president. It tarnishes the reformist image of President Moon Jae-in, who after winning a presidential by-election in 2017 vowed to curb the excesses of “chaebol,” South Korea’s family-owned conglomerates, and end their cozy ties with the government. Lee, who has been imprisoned since January, runs the Samsung group in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • 4 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

    These companies' valuations are more compelling than peers

  • Why Wise Reminds Me of Early PayPal

    Wise has the same spirit as the powerhouse fintech did in its younger days -- and it's using a similar playbook.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High

    The fares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the U.S. are at a record high, despite their drivers returning to work. The fares have risen month-to-month from February through July, WSJ reports quoting Rakuten Intelligence’s data. Consumers have paid over 50% more for a ride in July compared with January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, both Uber and Lyft hiked their fares amid driver shortages. According to Uber, 30% more drivers signed up for work i

  • Bitcoin Cools on 3-Month High as Long-Term Moving Average Looms Large

    A clean break above the 200-day moving average could accelerate prices, according to digital asset firm Zerocap.

  • Rising Rents Pose Risks to the Fed’s Inflation Outlook

    The cost of renting a home has bounced back from a Covid-19 lull, which could drive up the rate of inflation down the road and alter the Fed’s calculations about when to raise interest rates.

  • Advice From Mark Cuban, Warren Buffett and Other Experts That Can Help You Survive a Crisis

    Amid a calamitous year (and then some) marked with historic civil unrest, a full-blown pandemic and a whiplashed economy, we could all use some words of encouragement. And to whom shall we turn for...

  • What are Real Yields?

    Knowing your real interest rate gives you an idea of what your investment is paying you after factoring in inflation.

  • Ethereum Crosses $3,100 With 14% Rally: At Its Highest Since May

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw another major price uptick reaching levels not seen since the month of its all-time high following a positive change in its fundamentals which attracted investments. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Ether saw its price climb nearly 14.2% higher from its 24-hour low of $2,769 to a high of $3,162, before settling at its current price of $3,109 as of press time. The price uptick is accompanied by healthily growing trading volumes, which followed the impleme