How the U.S. could play in Kansas City in 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Men’s National Team could find its way to Kansas City during the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup qualifying tournaments are ongoing this summer, so groups are not set just yet, but USA has already qualified as a host nation and will be in Group D. Canada is set to be in Group B and Mexico is set to be in Group A as host nations as well.

The U.S. will play its first and third games in Los Angeles with its second match in Seattle.

Kansas City is already set to get four group stage matches on June 16 (Group J), June 20 (Group E), June 25 (Group F), and June 27 (Group J) at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City will also get two knockout matches with a Round of 32 match between the Group K winners and a third-place team out of Groups D/E/I/J/L on July 3. The final match that will come to KC, will be a quarterfinal match on July 11.

The U.S. could make its way to Arrowhead if its path falls in this order:

Second place in Group D

Round of 32 in Dallas on July 3

Round of 16 in Atlanta on July 7

QF in KC on July 11

After the quarterfinal, semifinal matches (July 14 and 15) will be in Dallas and Atlanta with the bronze final (July 18) hosted in Miami and the final (July 19) hosted at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The United States would need an excellent run to make its way to Kansas City in the 2026 World Cup. Still, the path is possible for the Soccer Capital of America to host the nation’s team during football’s biggest tournament.

The U.S. will be at Arrowhead this year on July 1 as they host Uruguay in the final group match of the 2024 Copa America tournament.

