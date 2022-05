Associated Press

Connecticut lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow college athletes at state universities to use their school's name and logo in endorsement deals. It still needs the signature of Gov. Ned Lamont, whose office said Monday that he supports the concept of the legislation but will have to read through it before deciding whether to make it law. UConn had asked for the bill, which updates last year’s state law that allows athletes to make money by marketing their name, image and likeness.