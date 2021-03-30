UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

The UConn women are headed to their 13th straight Final Four after defeating Baylor on Monday night, with the game coming down to a controversial last-second no-call on a likely foul. And somehow, LeBron James has become a central figure in the debate surrounding the uncalled foul.

Why? And how? It started with James tweeting his reaction to the no-call. A reporter then asked UConn head coach Geno Auriemma about James' comment, and Auriemma wasn't having it.

Auriemma uses James to defend win

The play in question is definitely worth the hubbub it's produced. With the seconds ticking down into the single digits and UConn up by one, Baylor's Dijonai Carrington attempted a mid-range jumper with two UConn defenders right in her face. One of them pretty clearly fouled her, but the refs didn't call a thing.

Refs ruled no foul on DiJonai Carrington's potential game-winner. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/amSH91IEQV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

James was watching and tweeted his disbelief that the refs didn't call that a foul.

Cmon man!!! That was a FOUL!! #ncaaW Baylor vs UConn. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 30, 2021

UConn closed it out for a 69-67 win, keeping their Final Four streak alive, but that no-call was going to be the story of the game. Auriemma was asked about it during his postgame news conference, with the reporter mentioning James' response. Auriemma took that and ran with it.

"I don't think LeBron has ever won a game on a bad call by the other team, by the other officials...I probably doubt that in his career he's ever won a game and decided to give it back because he looked at it and went 'that was a foul'" - Geno Auriemma pic.twitter.com/WIZVLxGTUc — UConn Videos (@SNYUConn) March 30, 2021

In short, Auriemma said that the result of a basketball game is more than just the final play, and used James to illustrate that point. Every decision that every player and referee makes has an impact on the game — for example, there were probably other instances of fouls not being called when they should have — but the final play is being focused on because it's the last thing everyone saw.

What does LeBron have to do with that? Nothing really, beyond him being a basketball player and tweeting his opinion. He didn't ask to be included in this debate, but at least Auriemma was correct: James has never tried to give a win back because a late foul wasn't called on the losing team.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma dragged LeBron James into the debate about the controverial last-minute no-call that possibly cost Baylor a trip to the Final Four. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

