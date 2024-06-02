U.S. boxing team for Paris is all Olympic rookies

Roscoe Hill and Alyssa Mendoza made the U.S. Olympic boxing team at a last-chance qualifying tournament, bringing the final American roster for Paris to eight boxers, all Olympic rookies for a second consecutive Games.

Hill (men's 51kg) and Mendoza (women's 57kg) advanced far enough at the last-chance qualifier in Bangkok this past week to earn one of the four available Olympic spots each in their divisions.

They join the previously qualified Jahmal Harvey (57kg), Omari Jones (71kg), Joshua Edwards (92+kg), Jennifer Lozano (50kg), Jajaira Gonzalez (60kg) and Morelle McCane (66kg).

The U.S. qualified a boxer into eight of the 13 events at the Paris Games.

Three members of the team have won senior world championships medals, all in 2021 — Harvey (gold), Hill (silver) and Jones (silver).

Robby Gonzales, the 2021 World champion at 80kg, and Naomi Graham, the last Tokyo Olympian in the running to make the team, were among those who missed qualification in Bangkok.

U.S. boxers won four medals at the Tokyo Games, the country’s most since also winning four in 2000. All of the medalists turned pro.

