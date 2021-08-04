U.S. Baseball to Face South Korea in Semifinal, Winner to Play Japan for Gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The U.S. baseball team will play for a medal in Tokyo, but it’s still unknown which medal that will be.

Team USA (3-1) is set to face South Korea (3-2) in the knockout round semifinals, with the winner facing Japan (4-0) in the gold medal game and the loser facing Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game.

After losing to Japan, Team USA had to win a game in the loser’s bracket to reach the semifinals. In that game against the Dominican Republic, Triston Casas and Tyler Austin each hit home runs to secure a 3-1 victory.

Japan beat South Korea, 5-2, in the first semifinal game Wednesday morning, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull ahead.

The two remaining semifinalists faced off in group play when the U.S. beat South Korea, 4-2. Casas homered in that game, too, and he’s now gone deep in three straight games.

First pitch for USA-South Korea is set for 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 5, on USA Network.