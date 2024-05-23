U.S. Bank Stadium named host of WWE Summerslam in 2026

The state of Minnesota loves its football, obviously, but it also loves its wrestling. In 2026, those two worlds will collide.

It was announced on Thursday that the WWE will add U.S. Bank Stadium to its growing list of NFL stadiums to host an event. The Vikings’ home field will host the 2026 installment of Summerslam as a two-day event. Each calendar year, the event is one of the company’s four major premium events. For a city and stadium to get one of them, specifically Summerslam, it speaks to how special the stadium and city are viewed by the company.

This year, the WWE is set to have Cleveland Browns Stadium host the 2024 installment of the event, with 2025 yet to be announced.

Hosting big events is something the city and stadium are new to. They previously hosted Super Bowl LII which was a major success for the stadium and city overall. The weather will be a tad different outside for Summerslam, however, as it will take place on August 1 and 2 instead of February as the Super Bowl did.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire