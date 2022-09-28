U.S. Bank could host Chiefs/Bucs on Sunday Night Football

When inclement weather comes into play, the National Football League has a history of being flexible to make games work.

Rescheduling games can be incredibly difficult due to teams having different bye weeks and the playoffs being structured the way they are.

Hurricane Ian has started those conversations for Tampa Bay’s Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. If they choose to move the game for safety measures, the game would be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

According to NFL exec Jeff Miller, there is no change to the #Bucs–#Chiefs game on Sunday as of now. They are discussing all matters with local authorities. Should Hurricane Ian force a change, the game would be played in Minnesota at US Bank Stadium. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

The move isn’t one that comes as a big surprise. The NFL moved week one between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers from the Superdome to Jacksonville, FL. The Saints won the game 35-3 and the atmosphere felt like a neutral field.

The official announcement would come later in the week if U.S. Bank Stadium will get to host its first neutral site game since Super Bowl LII.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire