U.S. Army Bowl live score, updates, highlights and commitments from high school all-star game

Eighty of the nation's top high school football recruits will meet in Frisco, Texas, to face off in the U.S. Army Bowl on Monday.

The game, an All-American Showcase propelled bySigning Day Sports, will take place at The Ford Center at 7 p.m. CT and is set to be televised on the Stadium network.

The U.S. Army Bowl will feature talented high school recruits who are committed to top-tier college football programs. Notre Dame commits wide receiver Micah Gilbert, linebacker Bodie Kahoun and cornerbackLeonard Moore will take the field along with two-time state champion brothers Devontae and Deontae Armstrong, offensive linemen headed to Ohio State next season.

Check out all the live scores, updates, highlights and live commitments from the U.S. Army Bowl:

U.S. Army Bowl score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Black — — — — — Gold — — — — —

U.S. Army Bowl live updates, highlights

A trio of #Michigan commits will be playing in the 2023 U.S. Army Bowl at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight.



- DB Jacob Oden (@JacobOden4)

- OL Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75)

- WR I'Marion Stewart (@IMarion_Stewart)



The U.S. Army Bowl can be streamed and watched on https://t.co/jNV9F3tFGf pic.twitter.com/UeepxaUcNl — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) December 18, 2023

Beyond Blessed To Announce I'I Be

Participating In The 2023 U.S. Army Bowl In

Texas tomorrow night @Coach__Zimm @USArmyBowl @SDSports@NzoneFootball pic.twitter.com/Ag2MHhP9SY — Damarion Witten (@Dwitten007) December 18, 2023

6:02 p.m.: We are just an hour away from kick off from The Ford Center for the U.S. Army Bowl.

What channel is U.S. Army Bowl today?

The U.S. Army Bowl will be broadcasted live from The Ford Center on Stadium. Streaming options for the game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

U.S. Army Bowl start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 18

Time: 7 p.m. CT

The U.S. Army Bowl will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

U.S. Army Bowl live commitments

This section will be updated.

