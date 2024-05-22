Will U.S. Army All-American Connor Howes take an official visit to Rutgers football?

Four-star Connor Howes, a U.S. Army All-American, will take an official visit to Rutgers next month.

Rutgers offered Howes, a class of 2025 prospect and one of the top recruits in Florida, earlier in May. He is a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman who played last year for Saint Cloud High School (Saint Cloud, Florida).

This week, he announced his transfer to Osceola High School (Kissimmee, Florida).

Howes is a four-star in the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 30 offensive tackle in the nation. His offer list includes Arkansas, UCF, FAU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Troy and USF among others.

He is scheduled to take an official visit to Rutgers the weekend of June 7.

Rutgers is once again making a push into Florida this recruiting cycle.

Two players from Florida have committed to Rutgers in this current recruiting class. Last fall, three-star quarterback Sean Ashenfelder (offered by UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia) became the first player to verbal to Rutgers as part of the 2025 class.

More recently in mid-April, three-star defensive lineman Jyon Simon (who had a final six that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia.) committed to Rutgers.

Simon made headlines for a commitment ceremony where he faked out those in attendance with his college choice.

