U.S. Army All-American alumni in 2019 College Football Playoff
Some of the country’s best high school prospects came through the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and have now found their way into the 2019 College Football Playoff. Take a look at the list of alumni that have the chance to play for a national championship this year from Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma.
Oklahoma
NAME
POS
CLASS OF
NOTES
DB
2017
LB
2017
Neville Gallimore
DT
2015
First ever Canadian USAAAB selection
LB
2017
OL
2017
Mark Jackson Jr.
DL
2016
DB
2016
Tramonda Moore
OL
2016
Ronnie Perkins
DL
2018
T.J. Pledger
RB
2018
Brendan Radley-Hiles
DB
2018
Darrell Simpson
OL
2018
Chanse Sylvie
DB
2016
Ron Tatum
DL
2018
DL
2017
Michael Thompson
DL
2018
Brey Walker
OL
2018
Alabama
NAME
POS
CLASS OF
NOTES
Jayln Armour-Davis
DB
2018
Joseph Bulovas
K
2017
DL
2016
Skyler Delong
P
2018
Emil Ekiyor
OL
2018
Thomas Fletcher
LS
2017
RB
2017
Josh Jobe
DB
2018
Jarez Parks
LB
2017
Kendall Randolph
OL
2017
WR
2017
WR
2017
Patrick Surtain
DB
2018
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
2017
WR
2018
Notre Dame
NAME
POS
CLASS OF
NOTES
Jayson Ademilola
DL
2018
Derrik Allen
DB
2018
Asmar Bilal
LB
2015
Daelin Hayes
LB
2016
Nicco Fertitta
S
2015
Alize Jones
TE
2015
Tony Jones Jr.
RB
2016
Phil Jurkovec
QB
2018
TE
2017
Tommy Kraemer
OL
2016
Joshua Lugg
OL
2017
WR
2016
John Shannon
LS
2016
Shayne Simon
LB
2018
TE
2018
Jerry Tillery
OL
2015
Nic Weishar
TE
2014
Clemson
NAME
POS
CLASS OF
NOTES
Jackson Carman
OL
2018
Tavien Feaster
RB
2016
Mark Fields
CB
2015
Father Mark Fields played in the NFL
Justin Foster
DL
2017
Albert Huggins
DL
2015
Mitch Hyatt
OL
2015
Xavier Kelly
DL
2016
WR
2018
Dexter Lawrence
DL
2016
Trevor Lawrence
QB
2018
Justin Mascoll
DL
2018
Kyler McMichael
DB
2018
Trayvon Mullen
DB
2016
BT Potter
K
2018
John Simpson
DL
2016
Chad Smith
LB
2015
DL
2017
Xavier Thomas
DL
2018