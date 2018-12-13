U.S. Army All-American alumni in 2019 College Football Playoff

Some of the country’s best high school prospects came through the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and have now found their way into the 2019 College Football Playoff. Take a look at the list of alumni that have the chance to play for a national championship this year from Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

NAME

POS

CLASS OF

NOTES

Robert Barnes

DB

2017

Levi Draper

LB

2017

Neville Gallimore

DT

2015

First ever Canadian USAAAB selection

Addison Gumbs

LB

2017

Creed Humphrey

OL

2017

Mark Jackson Jr.

DL

2016

Caleb Kelly

DB

2016

Tramonda Moore

OL

2016

Ronnie Perkins

DL

2018

T.J. Pledger

RB

2018

Brendan Radley-Hiles

DB

2018

Darrell Simpson

OL

2018

Chanse Sylvie

DB

2016

Ron Tatum

DL

2018

Isaiah Thomas

DL

2017

Michael Thompson

DL

2018

Brey Walker

OL

2018

Alabama

NAME

POS

CLASS OF

NOTES

Jayln Armour-Davis

DB

2018

Joseph Bulovas

K

2017

Raekwon Davis

DL

2016

Skyler Delong

P

2018

Emil Ekiyor

OL

2018

Thomas Fletcher

LS

2017

Najee Harris

RB

2017

Josh Jobe

DB

2018

Jarez Parks

LB

2017

Kendall Randolph

OL

2017

Henry Ruggs

WR

2017

Devonta Smith

WR

2017

Patrick Surtain

DB

2018

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

2017

Jaylen Waddle

WR

2018

Notre Dame

NAME

POS

CLASS OF

NOTES

Jayson Ademilola

DL

2018

Derrik Allen

DB

2018

Asmar Bilal

LB

2015

Daelin Hayes

LB

2016

Nicco Fertitta

S

2015

Alize Jones

TE

2015

Tony Jones Jr.

RB

2016

Phil Jurkovec

QB

2018

Cole Kmet

TE

2017

Tommy Kraemer

OL

2016

Joshua Lugg

OL

2017

Javon McKinley

WR

2016

John Shannon

LS

2016

Shayne Simon

LB

2018

George Takacs

TE

2018

Jerry Tillery

OL

2015

Nic Weishar

TE

2014

Clemson

NAME

POS

CLASS OF

NOTES

Jackson Carman

OL

2018

Tavien Feaster

RB

2016

Mark Fields

CB

2015

Father Mark Fields played in the NFL

Justin Foster

DL

2017

Albert Huggins

DL

2015

Mitch Hyatt

OL

2015

Xavier Kelly

DL

2016

Derion Kendrick

WR

2018

Dexter Lawrence

DL

2016

Trevor Lawrence

QB

2018

Justin Mascoll

DL

2018

Kyler McMichael

DB

2018

Trayvon Mullen

DB

2016

BT Potter

K

2018

John Simpson

DL

2016

Chad Smith

LB

2015

Jordan Williams

DL

2017

Xavier Thomas

DL

2018

