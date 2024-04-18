U.S. Ambassador To The UK Jane D. Hartley Pays Tribute To BBC Sports Presenter Alex Scott: “She Has Inspired Millions”

BBC presenter Alex Scott received a glowing tribute from the U.S. Ambassador to the UK at a high-profile event in London last night.

Speaking to an audience at a Women in Sport reception, Jane D. Hartley said Scott had inspired “millions of girls to dream bigger, and inspired millions of boys to look at girls differently.”

The event, at the Ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park, was held by WME and IMG parent Endeavor 100 days out from the Paris Olympics. It brought together many major media and sports personalities, brands and agents, with Scott the special guest.

“The wonderful Alex Scott has been blazing a trail for other women to follow throughout her long career,” said Hartley. “She is someone who has inspired millions with her grace and grit on the pitch, her wit and wisdom as a commentator and especially her mentorship of young women who want to grow up to be just like her.”

Following a successful soccer career for Arsenal and England (and a stint in Women’s Professional Soccer in the U.S.), Scott has become known as the presenter of several Sky and BBC sports programs, including BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Football Focus, and moved into prime-time on the likes of The One Show. She founded the Alex Scott Academy for girls aged 16-19 in 2011, and has been awarded an MBE for her services to sport.

Scott attended the event at Winfield House, which has the largest private garden in London besides Buckingham Palace, but did not speak.

Elsewhere during the reception, Endeavor launched NXT UK: Women in Sports, an initiative aimed at increasing access to the sport industry for British women. The free six-week virtual program is designed to engage women from under-represented groups between the ages of 18-24 who want careers in sport.

Launched in partnership with the U.S. Embassy and the Women’s Sports Collective, the initiative will include sessions delivered by execs from Endeavor’s UK production business IMG, WME Sports, cultural marketing agency 160over90 and events business On Location, plus sporting industry leaders such as Sur Anstiss, founder and CEO of the Women’s Sport Collective.

Endeavor’s SVP and Head of Impact and Inclusion, Romola Ratnam, told the reception that the company’s various Virtual Pipeline Programs had led to the hires of “more than 55” young women who might have otherwise struggled to find ways into the media and sport sectors.

“Through our various Virtual Pipeline Programs, including the NXT series, we want to democratize access to the sports and entertainment industries for under-represented groups. NXT UK: Women in Sports aims to provide free education and inspiration that anybody can access from any device, no matter where they are, and help kick-start a career in sport,” she added in a statement. “It’s important we take steps to increase diversity within our industry and encourage the next generation of talented women to build a career in sport – whether that’s at Endeavor or beyond.”

Registrations open on May 1.

