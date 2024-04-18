U of Albany football player, Monroe Co. native dies

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local area NFL draft pick has sadly passed away.

Devastating news hit the football world as AJ Simon, a star at Pocono Mountain West High School, and later on at Bloomsburg University as well as the University of Albany, passed away Tuesday at the age of 25.

Albany released this statement on Simon’s passing saying:

Courtesy: U of Albany Football

“He was a tremendous young man and even better teammate and he served as a pillar to the Great Danes program over the last two years. Before Albany, Simson was an all-PSAC East First Team Defensive Lineman at Bloomsburg. Leading the team in tackles for loss and leading the entire conference in sacks with 9.5 this past season. Simon was a first-team conference member for Albany to finish the year with 12.5 sacks before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

At this time the cause of Simon’s death is unknown, as soon as we learn that information we’ll pass it along.

