Tyus Wilson named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year

Nebraska high jumper Tyus Wilson was named the Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Year on Thursday. Wilson becomes the first Husker to win the conference award since current coach and former Olympian Dusty Jonas in 2008.

Wilson hit a personal-best height of 7-6 (2.29m) to win the Big Ten title. That height is also the best clearance in the NCAA this season.

He was the NCAA Outdoor runner-up in the high jump, clearing 7-3 3/4. The junior is a three-time First-Team All-American and a two-time Big Ten Champion.

Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Awards

Men’s Track Athlete of the Year: Cheickna Traore, Penn State

Men’s Field Athlete of the Year: Tyus Wilson, Nebraska

Men’s Freshman of the Year: Angelos Mantzouranis, Minnesota

Women’s Track Athlete of the Year: Savannah Sutherland, Michigan

Women’s Field Athlete of the Year: Rose Yeboah, Illinois

Women’s Freshman of the Year: Zoie Dundon, Minnesota

Proved it all year long. Tyus Wilson has been named Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/u0KDXcBn4Z — Nebraska Track & Field/Cross Country (@HuskerTFXC) June 13, 2024

