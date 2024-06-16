Tyus Wilson named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year
Nebraska high jumper Tyus Wilson was named the Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Year on Thursday. Wilson becomes the first Husker to win the conference award since current coach and former Olympian Dusty Jonas in 2008.
Wilson hit a personal-best height of 7-6 (2.29m) to win the Big Ten title. That height is also the best clearance in the NCAA this season.
He was the NCAA Outdoor runner-up in the high jump, clearing 7-3 3/4. The junior is a three-time First-Team All-American and a two-time Big Ten Champion.
Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Awards
Men’s Track Athlete of the Year: Cheickna Traore, Penn State
Men’s Field Athlete of the Year: Tyus Wilson, Nebraska
Men’s Freshman of the Year: Angelos Mantzouranis, Minnesota
Women’s Track Athlete of the Year: Savannah Sutherland, Michigan
Women’s Field Athlete of the Year: Rose Yeboah, Illinois
Women’s Freshman of the Year: Zoie Dundon, Minnesota
Proved it all year long.
Tyus Wilson has been named Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/u0KDXcBn4Z
— Nebraska Track & Field/Cross Country (@HuskerTFXC) June 13, 2024
