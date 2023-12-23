Tyus Jones sinks it from downtown

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri has uncovered some intriguing findings that could just hold the key to victory in Week 16.
Behind Matthew Stafford's unique arm talent, Sean McVay's willingness to evolve and some good drafting on Days 2 and 3, the Super Bowl champions of two years ago are on their way to proving last season was just a blip.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
The two champions defended their titles with ease. Here are the full results from the final UFC PPV of 2023.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.