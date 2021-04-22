Tyus Jones with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tyus Jones (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 04/21/2021
Tyus Jones (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 04/21/2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors seized control in the third quarter in a 114-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to four games. Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Bruce Brown added 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who again played without the injured Kevin Durant. You've got to play with the guys who are there,'' said Joe Harris, whose hot shooting got the Nets off to a good start.
47 points from Steph couldn't save the Warriors.
With 13 assists on Monday night, Chris Paul moved past Magic Johnson into fifth on the NBA's all-time assists list
Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.
Anthony Edwards continues to distance himself from the rest of the rookie class, but Saddiq Bey is rising with his torrid 3-point shooting.
Corbin Burnes has been as dominant as possible through four starts. Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at the Brewers ace and more from Tuesday's action.
Mayweather-Paul will be held on the same day as an actual title fight.
Good news and bad news for the Blackhawks and their captain.
Widely expected to be a top 10 selection in the NFL draft, ex-Ohio State QB Justin Fields has reportedly informed teams of an epilepsy diagnosis.
The phantom foul on McCollum definitely impacted the end of the game.
After trying to block a pass, Donovan Mitchell landed and rolled his right ankle hard on the court on Friday afternoon.
ESPN's Kiper, McShay send Cowboys CB in 1st, DT, OT, Safety in 3-round mock. Cowboys Wire breaksdown each selection and how they would fit on the roster.
The best arguments right now against the Yankees benching Gleyber Torres or optioning him to the alternate site might be Gio Urshela’s inexperience at shortstop and Tyler Wade’s light bat.
Hard to see Brad Holmes and the Lions using No. 7 overall on such a slight player
Reported details have emerged painting a bloody scene outside a Miami strip club that left Sterling Brown hospitalized.
It seems almost certain that Dike arrives in Europe before next season, whether at Barnsley in the Premier League, Championship, or moved on somewhere else
The Steelers wide receiver tells the story of how he went from John Smith to JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.
Reggie Bullock (New York Knicks) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/21/2021
Chris Weidman likes what he saw in Israel Adesanya's loss to Jan Blachowicz.