Tyus Jones with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and the Toronto Raptors seized control in the third quarter in a 114-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to four games. Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Bruce Brown added 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, who again played without the injured Kevin Durant. You've got to play with the guys who are there,'' said Joe Harris, whose hot shooting got the Nets off to a good start.