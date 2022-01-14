Tyus Bowser started every game for the Ravens this season, but the linebacker suffered an injury in the season finale that could affect his availability for offseason work.

Word after last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers was that Bowser tore his Achilles and he posted pictures from a hospital bed on Thursday. Bowser captioned one with “the comeback begins” and wrote that it will be a slow grind in a reply on Twitter.

Bowser had 59 tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles in his 17 appearances.

Bowser signed a four-year extension with the Ravens last year and has a guaranteed salary of $3 million for the 2022 season. He’ll have a salary cap number of $5 million.

Tyus Bowser had surgery to repair torn Achilles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk