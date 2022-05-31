Earlier this month, Lovie Smith wasn’t ready to say where Tytus Howard would play this season. Instead, the Texans coach said Howard would do well at either position.

The Texans apparently have decided where Howard will play in 2022.

In a recent interview on The Cris Collinsworth podcast, Smith was asked about the position for 15th overall choice Kenyon Green. Smith said Green will play at left guard and Howard at right tackle.

“We’ll keep Tytus and Laremy (Tunsil) out at the tackle position,” Smith told Collinsworth, via Brandon Scott of Sports 610 Radio. “And yes, Kenyon will be playing guard for us this year.”

Howard started seven games at right tackle and one at left guard as a rookie in 2019. He started 14 games at right tackle in 2020. Last season, Howard started the first 10 games at left guard but moved to left tackle Nov. 28 against the Jets once guard Lane Taylor recovered from offseason knee surgery.

Howard was better at right tackle than left guard, and that’s where he will get a chance to play this season.

Tytus Howard will play tackle for Texans this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk