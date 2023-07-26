Tytus Howard agrees to three-year extension with Texans

The Texans have doubled down on extensions for their offensive tackles this offseason.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil signed a new deal with the team in March and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that right tackle Tytus Howard has now agreed to a three-year extension of his own. Howard's deal is worth $56 million with $36.5 million in guarantees. The 2019 first-round pick has a $13.2 million salary for the 2023 season.

Howard has started all 54 games he's played since joining the Texans.

The Texans also signed right guard Shaq Mason to a contract extension this offseason and they'll be looking to the three blockers as the foundation of a line that keeps second overall pick C.J. Stroud upright once he takes over as the team's starting quarterback.