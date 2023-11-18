Tyson Wolcott sets TSSAA record for rushing TDs as Friendship Christian reaches title game

LEBANON — Tyson Wolcott ran for six touchdowns and set the TSSAA record for rushing touchdowns (52) in a single season, but most importantly he helped Friendship Christian School football return to the Division II-A state championship game by crushing visiting Nashville Christian 56-14 on Friday night.

Friendship Christian defeated Nashville Christian 34-27 in the 2022 championship. The Commanders (12-2) will face Middle Tennessee Christian School in the state title game at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium next Friday.

Wolcott, a hardnosed senior running back, tied the record of 50 TDs set by Alcoa's JaRon Toney in 2009 with his fourth touchdown, an 83-yard run off-tackle just before halftime, giving the Commanders their first lead at 21-14.

Wolcott's fifth TD broke the record early in the third quarter and his sixth came later in the third quarter for a 42-14 cushion.

Wolcott, who rushed for 216 yards on 24 carries, came into the game determined to break the TD record.

"My goal wasn't just to break the record but to improve on that. With another game to go, the sky is the limit," Wolcott said.

It was the 10th game this season in which Wolcott has scored at least four touchdowns. He has scored five in two games and seven in a 56-8 win over Republic.

"Going in everybody knows Tyson's the guy," said longtime Friendship coach John McNeal. "And it worries me going into games because I'm like, 'Everybody knows he's our dude. What are we going to do?' Keep giving it to him. Every week he shows up and does this."

A running clock was used for most of the fourth quarter after the game got out of control, but it was actually tight for most of the first half after Nashville Christian jumped to a 14-0 first quarter lead on back-to-back quarterback keepers by Jared Curtis.

After Curtis' second score, however, Wolcott scored four TDs in a span of just 12 minutes.

"I feel like every serious game, whether it was against Columbia Academy or Donelson Christian, we always had a bad start," Wolcott said. "But like I said after the last time we did this, we have to have a short-term memory and bounce back from those mental mistakes and lock in. That's what we did again tonight."

Curtis, a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, never got the passing game in gear for Nashville Christian (6-7). He had 53 passing yards in the first half, threw an interception and lost a fumble after being sacked at the Eagles' 15-yard line in the second half.

Nashville Christian coach Jeff Brothers said Friendship's scoring explosion left Curtis and his offense in a difficult position.

"They scored seven touchdowns in a row and now we're having to throw the ball and they're just pinning their ears back and coming with pressure," Brothers said.

"We can't do what we started out in the game doing, which was staying ahead of the chains and moving the ball. Then Jared, I love him and he's unbelievably talented and he's trying to do a lot. You can't score five touchdowns in one throw."

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tyson Wolcott sets TSSAA record as Friendship Christian reaches title game