Associated Press

Many of the Baltimore Ravens players weren't aware they'd made NFL history until coach John Harbaugh walked into the locker room after Saturday night's 20-3 win over the Carolina Panthers and told them. Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Ravens tied an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win. Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams rushed for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962.