Tyson Walker's 3-pointer shoots Michigan State basketball to 68-65 upset of Purdue

EAST LANSING — Tyson Walker may have just cemented Michigan State basketball's NCAA tournament berth.

Walker came off the bench Saturday for MSU's final offensive possession and rattled home a deep 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift the Spartans to a 68-65 upset of No. 7 Purdue. He replaced A.J. Hoggard, who came up gimpy after the previous defensive possession when Purdue's Trevion Williams tied the score with a layup.

Tyson Walker just hit the biggest shot of his life. 😱 pic.twitter.com/jlV4C1LR8u — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2022

MSU (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) had lost five of six before knocking off Purdue (24-5, 13-5), which entered tied atop the conference with Wisconsin.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) celebrates a 3-point basket against Purdue during the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Gabe Brown led four Spartans in double-digits with 13 points. Julius Marble II scored 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and Hoggard and Max Christie each scored 11.

Purdue center Zach Edey led all scorers with 25 points and guard Jaden Ivey, a top NBA draft prospect, scored 16 points.

More: NCAA tournament bracketology: Michigan State down to 7 seed, Michigan in play-in

The Spartans have three games remaining in the regular season: at Michigan on Tuesday, at No. 19 Ohio State on Thursday and vs. Maryland on March 6.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball upsets Purdue on Tyson Walker 3-pointer