Tyson and Paris Fury's complete relationship timeline

Netflix's latest reality series At Home With The Furys follows the lives of Tyson and Paris Fury and their six children, Tyson's dad John Fury, and Tyson's brother Tommy Fury and girlfriend (now fiancée) Molly-Mae Hague, giving us a real insight into what actually makes up the daily lives of boxing's most famous family.

The nine episode series shares moments from Tyson's retirement from boxing, Tommy's upcoming fights and Molly-Mae's pregnancy. However the majority of the series is made up of regular family life moments for Tyson and Paris, who have now been married for 14 years.

But how did the couple meet? And where did they get married? This is their full relationship timeline explained.

Tyson and Paris Fury's relationship timeline

2005 - The pair meet for the first time

Tyson and Paris met when Tyson was a 17-year-old unknown boxer and Paris was 15-years-old. Paris said the first time she saw Tyson she thought he looked like Farmer Giles.

"The first time I laid eyes on him he was six foot six, so he was noticeable. He had big long side burns and I made a joke about him because I thought he was a bit gawky. I thought he looked like Farmer Giles," she told The Irish Mirror.

The pair were introduced at mutual friend's wedding by Tyson's Aunt Theresa who is known as the matchmaker in the family, according to Paris.

"I was first introduced to Tyson by his Auntie Theresa. She’s known as the matchmaker in the family. She said to Tyson: ‘Come and meet this young lady’. I lifted my head and I was expecting to see someone at eye level because I’m not small myself, I’m five foot eight.

“I remember thinking, ‘Whose this old man you’re introducing me to?’

“He had a full beard, and was built like a machine. I thought, ‘You’re not a young boy… I’m going… You’ve introduced me to an old man',” she said.

The pair were living on opposite sides of the Pennines with Paris growing up in Doncaster, Yorkshire, and Tyson in Wythenshawe, Manchester. Both Tyson and Paris were brought up in Irish Traveller homes and are both devout Catholics. However, it wouldn't be until a year later that anything happened between them.



2006 - Tyson and Paris begin dating

After meeting at a mutual friend's wedding it wasn't until a year later that the couple were reunited at Paris' 16th birthday party.

Paris describes the couple being 'pulled towards each other' and Tyson compared her to a Sindy Doll during their first conversation.

"Tyson was quite shy, he didn’t speak a lot. The only thing I remember him vividly saying was, ‘You look like a Sindy doll’ and it upset me badly because Sindy is a second rate Barbie. I went, ‘No, I’m not a Sindy doll, at least call me a Barbie," she told the Irish Mirror.

After her birthday party the couple began dating and went on sweet dates ice skating and to the cinema every weekend. They became boyfriend and girlfriend after watching King Kong in the cinema.

November 2008 - Tyson and Paris tie the knot

Two years after the couple started dating, they got married in a ceremony at St. Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire in November 2008 with 300 guests present.

As the pair are both practising Catholics, Paris revealed they didn't have sex before their wedding day and Tyson lived in a caravan outside Paris' house until the wedding.

"Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan at my parents’ home, while I slept inside the house," Paris told the Irish Mirror. "We didn’t sleep together until after we got married. That is the ­travellers' way."

October 2009 - Their first child is born

Nearly a year after their wedding the couple welcomed their first child together a daughter named Venezuela Fury.

October 2011 - Their second child is born

Three years after their wedding Paris and Tyson welcome their second child a boy named Prince John James Fury.

Whilst speaking in his 2020 documentary Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, Tyson explained why he decided to name all his sons Prince: "I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name."

July 2016 - The couple welcome their third child

In July 2016 Paris gave birth to the couple's third child, a boy named Prince Tyson II Fury.

December 2017 - Their fourth child is born

In December 2017 Paris gave birth to the couple's fourth child, a girl named Valencia Amber Fury.

March 2019 - Their fifth child is born

More than 10 years of marriage later Tyson and Paris welcomed their fifth child a boy named Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury.

August 2021 - The couple welcome their sixth child

Tyson and Paris welcomed their sixth child, a daughter named Athena Fury in August 2021. Tyson shared the news on his Instagram and asked for people to keep Athena in their prayers as she was currently in the ICU.

Thankfully Athena was ok, and the family were able to take her home from hospital 11 days later.

March 2023 - Tyson announces the couple are expecting their seventh child

On 23rd March 2023, Tyson announced Paris was pregnant with the couple's seventh child in a sweet post on Instagram.

Sharing the happy news Tyson said: "I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great! 7th incoming."

At Home With The Furys drops on Netflix on 16th August

