Tyson Neighbors helps Kansas State advance to Super Regionals in baseball

Jun. 7—Royse City-ex Tyson Neighbors helped 35-24 Kansas State advance to the NCAA Super Regionals in baseball for only the second time in school history.

Neighbors, a junior right-handed, recorded his ninth save of the season as the Wildcats held off No. 5 nationally-ranked Arkansas 7-6 in a regional game at Fayetteville.

He allowed six hits, four earned runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

The Wildcats, who opened the regional with a 19-4 win over Louisiana Tech, beat Southeastern Missouri 7-2 to advance to the Super Regionals this weekend at Charlottesville, Virginia. They'll face No. 16 nationally-ranked Virginia in a best-of-three series that starts on Friday.

Neighbors was named to the region's all-tournament team.

"Relentless," said Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes. "That's a great word to describe this team. It's been that way all year long. They took on one of the most demanding travel schedules and they did it with a smile on their face. Just a great group of kids."

Neighbors ranks second on the Wildcats' pitching staff with a 3.93 earned run average. He's allowed 29 hits and 16 walks in 36 2/3 innings with 60 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are batting only .215 against him.

Neighbors earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a relief pitcher.