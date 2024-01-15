Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk winner to receive new undisputed title belt

An undisputed heavyweight title belt has been unveiled ahead of Tyson Fury’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk in February.

A virtual image of the new belt was shown on the main screen at Monday’s press conference for Anthony Joshua’s fight with Francis Ngannou – which takes place on 8 March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Fury boxes Usyk on 17 February.

Fury will take the WBC heavyweight title into that bout, while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO straps. As long as the fight does not end as a draw, it will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

The undisputed title belt was unveiled by Turki Al-Sheikh, the Saudi adviser behind the state’s rapid entry into top-level boxing. It is unclear whether the relevant boxing organisations had any input into the design or unveiling of the undisputed belt.

Briton Fury, 35, last fought in October, surviving a knockdown to win a controversial decision against ex-UFC champion Ngannou in Riyadh. The WBC title was not on the line, however.

Ukrainian Usyk, who turns 37 this week, last fought in August, stopping Daniel Dubois to retain the unified titles and remain unbeaten, like Fury.

Ngannou, who made his boxing debut against Fury, is now set to box another Briton in Joshua. The Cameroonian, 37, and “AJ”, 34, will meet in Riyadh, where Joshua stopped Otto Wallin in December.