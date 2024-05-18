Advertisement

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are scheduled to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship on DAZN Pay-Per-View Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) owns the WBC belt while Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is the IBF, WBA and WBO champ.

Fury on Friday weighed in at 262 pounds, his lightest since he came in at 254½ for his fight against Otto Wallin in 2019. Usyk weighed a career-high 223½.

Also on the card:

  • Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Breidis, cuiserweights (for vacant IBF title)

  • Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace junior lightweights (for Cordina’s IBF title)

  • Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Safar, cruiserweights

  • Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez, heavyweights

  • Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab, lightweights

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. (main event later in the show).

Boxing Junkie will post round-by-round analysis of the main event and results of the featured bouts, as well as a brief summary, immediately after the fights end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – detailed fight stories, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

