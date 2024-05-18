Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are scheduled to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship on DAZN Pay-Per-View Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) owns the WBC belt while Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is the IBF, WBA and WBO champ.

Fury on Friday weighed in at 262 pounds, his lightest since he came in at 254½ for his fight against Otto Wallin in 2019. Usyk weighed a career-high 223½.

Also on the card:

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Breidis, cuiserweights (for vacant IBF title)

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace junior lightweights (for Cordina’s IBF title)

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Safar, cruiserweights

Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez, heavyweights

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab, lightweights

The featured portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. (main event later in the show).

Boxing Junkie will post round-by-round analysis of the main event and results of the featured bouts, as well as a brief summary, immediately after the fights end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – detailed fight stories, analysis and more – will follow on separate posts the night of the card and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie