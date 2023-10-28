Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live: Latest fight updates from Saudi Arabia including undercard

Moses Itauma won his sixth consecutive heavyweight fight - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

08:13 PM BST

08:01 PM BST

Makhmudov speaking after his fight

"Not everybody wants to fight with me."



07:48 PM BST

Another first-round stoppage: Arslanbek Makhmudov overpowers Junior Anthony Wright

Makhmudov’s is one intimidating unit, and he too ferocious for Anthony Wright to handle there, with the referee stepping in before the end of the first round. Makhmudov was born in Russia but now trains out of Montreal, Canada, and is almost 6ft 6in.

Arslanbek Makhmudov punches Junior Anthony Wright during the NAB and WBA Inter-Continental Heavyweight

07:46 PM BST

Fury's sparring partner Solomon Dacres on his preparation

He’s been sparring hard rounds with me, Joe Parker, Martin Bakole as well has been up there, getting top quality sparring and just training hard, preparing for the best fighter that’s going to be in the ring against you. This MMA guy coming to take his chances. [Fury] is making sure every box has been checked, he’s cut no corners in the training camp. There’s no change there because he doesn’t want to be made to look a fool.

Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia before his fight against Francis Ngannou

07:43 PM BST

Two thirds of Liverpool's Mane-Firmino-Salah front three are reuniting

07:27 PM BST

Itauma speaking after the fight

Shoot me to the stars, that’s where I belong. [On what Mike Tyson told him this week] He said that there are no bums in boxing and you can learn from every fight, even when you’ve lost. But I’m not intending to lose at this game.

07:22 PM BST

Spectacular first round stoppage from Itauma!

What a prospect the teenager looks, now undefeated in six heavyweight fights. The speed of his hands was just far too much for the lumbering Bernath, who hit the canvas halfway through the opening round after a short jab and never recovered. Itauma has been tipped for the top, and you can see why on that performance. One minute and 53 seconds was the duration of that contest before the referee stepped in.

Mosses Itauma knocks down Istvan Bernath during the Heavyweight fight between Mosses Itauma and Istvan Bernath

07:13 PM BST

TNT are now live again

Moses Itauma v Istvan Bernath is the next fight up on the undercard. Itauma is just 18 years old.

“A big apology from us,” says Laura Woods. “We had technical issues, but we know what caused it so it won’t happen again. You haven’t missed a second of boxing.”

07:08 PM BST

Still no sign of TNT Sport's live stream kicking back into life

I think the digital service has now been down for more than 20 minutes, which is a serious problem given boxing punters have shelled out £21.95 for the privilege of watching.

07:01 PM BST

Bob Arum watches on

Bob Arum, Promoter of Top Rank boxing looks on during the Heavyweight fight between Martin Bakole and Carlos Takam

06:50 PM BST

Not a good early sign...

TNT Sport Box Office’s live stream is down due to a technical fault, and has been for five minutes or so.

06:49 PM BST

A review of the weigh-in...

Fury was 19st 11lbs on Friday, equalling how much he weighed for his trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder two years ago, but he kept his tracksuit, trainers and cap on when stepping on to the scales.

Ngannou is accustomed to having to weigh in at 18st 13lbs or under in the UFC but without any restrictions in boxing, he scaled 19st 6lbs while wearing white jeans, a shirt and trainers.

The fighters took off their tops for the customary staredown, with the 6ft 9in Fury leaning into and towering over the 6ft 4in Ngannou, who initially refused to meet his opponent’s gaze. But Ngannou brushed off Fury using his chest before they prodded each other and exchanged words on stage.

Britain's Tyson Fury (L) and Cameroonian-French Francis Nganno

06:46 PM BST

06:38 PM BST

Trainer Shane McGuigan on whether Ngannou has a chance

Top level welterweights, from a technical standpoint, they’re so much technically better than a top heavyweight. So I think there will be a lot more room for a UFC guy coming over at heavyweight landing a shot, rather than someone at welterweight, because we’re just too highly trained down at that weight. The margins will be a lot greater there than they are at heavyweight. There’s always a puncher’s chance but I don’t see it going past four or five rounds. Fury will land a lot, he’ll just chip away and he’ll knock him out.

Francis Ngannou during the press conference

06:37 PM BST

Martin Bakole reveals his camp was hampered by a back injury

I had a bad injury in the camp that we kept quiet because we want the fight and I am a warrior. I have only had two weeks in the gym which is why I am bigger like this, but I am a fighter.

06:30 PM BST

Martin Bakole wins by fourth-round stoppage against Takam

The Next King of Scotland had Takam fighting behind his gloves and wobbling from early in the third round, and a succession of punches to the body bring the contest to an end in the fourth. Bakole rewarded for a bold, aggressive approach and letting his shots go after a cagey first few rounds.

Martin Bakole punches Carlos Takam during the Heavyweight fight between Martin Bakole and Carlos Takam

06:21 PM BST

In case you didn't know

Martin Bakole was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo of regal descent, but is now based in Scotland and is fighting in tartan shorts. Hence his nickname, The Next King of Scotland.

06:15 PM BST

The second fight on the under card is about to begin

The hors d’oeuvres on tonight’s menu of boxing are actually taking place in a separate outdoor arena, with Fury v Ngannou happening in the indoor Kingdom Arena at the sprawling complex in Riyadh.

Lennox Lewis, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian Ronaldo are expected to be in attendance.

Up now is Carlos Takam against Martin Bakole, the first of five upcoming heavyweight contests.

06:11 PM BST

Michael Buffer exclusive

Telegraph Sport has spoken to the man with the copyrighted catchphrase: Michael Buffer. He talked to Gareth A Davies about “let’s get ready to rumble!”, how it all started 40 years ago and still being on the microphone at the age of 78. You can read the full interview, and listen to the man himself saying his famous line, by clicking here.

Ring Announcer Michael Buffer speaks prior to the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury

06:07 PM BST

Dan Hardy is the pundit offering MMA expertise in the studio

There is a 265lbs weight limit in the UFC heavyweight division, so he is carrying around seven extra pounds, which could prove a burden if the contest against Fury reaches the latter rounds.

06:04 PM BST

06:02 PM BST

Jack McGann has won the first fight on the undercard, beating Alcibiade Duran

Jack McGann celebrates victory after the Super Welterweight fight

05:59 PM BST

Ngannou takes a step into the unknown

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Tyson Fury’s 10-round contest with former mixed martial arts star and UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight world title is not on the line for what is expected to be a fairly routine warm-up exercise, before a potential unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk in December.

Ngannou, who is entering the ring for the first time in a professional boxing match under rules, has no right to get near an operator of Fury’s class but could offer the virtue of surprise. The French-Cameroonian fighter has enough power in his right hand to give him the faintest of chances, but that depends on getting around Fury’s jab, something even seasoned boxers struggle to do.

Ngannou weighed in at 272.1 lbs to Fury’s 277.7 lbs in Saudi Arabia on Friday, and is in entirely uncharted territory. In the words of Fury: “It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, totally different.”

Fury has taken his preparation seriously, sparring with the likes of Joseph Parker (who fights on tonight’s undercard) at his training base in Morecambe. At a public workout in Saudi this week, Fury looked to be working on his speed with observers left unimpressed by Ngannou’s laboured efforts.

Dewey Cooper and Mike Tyson have been training Ngannou during a 14-week camp, with Tyson telling Telegraph Sport that his strategy against Fury would have been to “stay close, attack the body, and punch upwards.”

The main thing for Fury is coming through what ought to be an exhibition with no alarms, paving the way for a date with Usyk. Fury knows the Ukrainian poses a serious obstacle to regaining the three world title belts he took eight years ago from Wladimir Klitschko. If Anthony Joshua can navigate his way past Deontay Wilder, perhaps that dream all-British heavyweight fight will not be dead in the water after all.

