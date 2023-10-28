Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live: Latest fight updates from Saudi Arabia including undercard

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at the weigh-in in Riyadh - Getty Images/Fayez Nureldine

06:38 PM BST

Trainer Shane McGuigan on whether Ngannou has a chance

Top level welterweights, from a technical standpoint, they’re so much technically better than a top heavyweight. So I think there will be a lot more room for a UFC guy coming over at heavyweight landing a shot, rather than someone at welterweight, because we’re just too highly trained down at that weight. The margins will be a lot greater there than they are at heavyweight. There’s always a puncher’s chance but I don’t see it going past four or five rounds. Fury will land a lot, he’ll just chip away and he’ll knock him out.

Francis Ngannou during the press conference

06:37 PM BST

Martin Bakole reveals his camp was hampered by a back injury

I had a bad injury in the camp that we kept quiet because we want the fight and I am a warrior. I have only had two weeks in the gym which is why I am bigger like this, but I am a fighter.

06:30 PM BST

Martin Bakole wins by fourth-round stoppage against Takam

The Next King of Scotland had Takam fighting behind his gloves and wobbling from early in the third round, and a succession of punches to the body bring the contest to an end in the fourth. Bakole rewarded for a bold, aggressive approach and letting his shots go after a cagey first few rounds.

06:21 PM BST

In case you didn't know

Martin Bakole was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo of regal descent, but is now based in Scotland and is fighting in tartan shorts. Hence his nickname, The Next King of Scotland.

06:15 PM BST

The second fight on the under card is about to begin

The hors d’oeuvres on tonight’s menu of boxing are actually taking place in a separate outdoor arena, with Fury v Ngannou happening in the indoor Kingdom Arena at the sprawling complex in Riyadh.

Lennox Lewis, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian Ronaldo are expected to be in attendance.

Up now is Carlos Takam against Martin Bakole, the first of five upcoming heavyweight contests.

06:11 PM BST

Michael Buffer exclusive

Telegraph Sport has spoken to the man with the copyrighted catchphrase: Michael Buffer. He talked to Gareth A Davies about “let’s get ready to rumble!”, how it all started 40 years ago and still being on the microphone at the age of 78. You can read the full interview, and listen to the man himself saying his famous line, by clicking here.

Ring Announcer Michael Buffer speaks prior to the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury

06:07 PM BST

Dan Hardy is the pundit offering MMA expertise in the studio

There is a 265lbs weight limit in the UFC heavyweight division, so he is carrying around seven extra pounds, which could prove a burden if the contest against Fury reaches the latter rounds.

06:04 PM BST

06:02 PM BST

Jack McGann has won the first fight on the undercard, beating Alcibiade Duran

Jack McGann celebrates victory after the Super Welterweight fight

05:59 PM BST

Ngannou takes a step into the unknown

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Tyson Fury’s 10-round contest with former mixed martial arts star and UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight world title is not on the line for what is expected to be a fairly routine warm-up exercise, before a potential unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk in December.

Ngannou, who is entering the ring for the first time in a professional boxing match under rules, has no right to get near an operator of Fury’s class but could offer the virtue of surprise. The French-Cameroonian fighter has enough power in his right hand to give him the faintest of chances, but that depends on getting around Fury’s jab, something even seasoned boxers struggle to do.

Ngannou weighed in at 272.1 lbs to Fury’s 277.7 lbs in Saudi Arabia on Friday, and is in entirely uncharted territory. In the words of Fury: “It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, totally different.”

Fury has taken his preparation seriously, sparring with the likes of Joseph Parker (who fights on tonight’s undercard) at his training base in Morecambe. At a public workout in Saudi this week, Fury looked to be working on his speed with observers left unimpressed by Ngannou’s laboured efforts.

Dewey Cooper and Mike Tyson have been training Ngannou during a 14-week camp, with Tyson telling Telegraph Sport that his strategy against Fury would have been to “stay close, attack the body, and punch upwards.”

The main thing for Fury is coming through what ought to be an exhibition with no alarms, paving the way for a date with Usyk. Fury knows the Ukrainian poses a serious obstacle to regaining the three world title belts he took eight years ago from Wladimir Klitschko. If Anthony Joshua can navigate his way past Deontay Wilder, perhaps that dream all-British heavyweight fight will not be dead in the water after all.