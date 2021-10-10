Fury vs Wilder 3 LIVE: Result, highlights and latest reaction as Tyson delivers knockout

(Getty)

Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night, retaining his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) finished Wilder for the second straight time in their three bouts, but only after a wild back-and-forth evening featuring five combined knockdowns.

"It was a great fight," Fury said. "It was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. He's a top fighter, and he gave me a real (test) tonight."

Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth.

Wilder (42-2-1) absorbed enormous punishment and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the veteran champion showed his toughness while still throwing power shots on weary legs.

Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds of the round.

Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air. Fury climbed onto the ropes in weary celebration before a frenzied crowd of 15,820 at T-Mobile Arena on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

"Don't ever doubt me when the chips are down," Fury said. "I can always deliver."

Fury then broke into a rendition of "Walking in Memphis," in keeping with his post-fight tradition of serenading his crowds.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Round 3: Fury knocks Wilder down with a hook

Round 4: Wilder rallies and knocks Fury down with a sickening right before dropping him a second time in the round

Round 10: Fury drops Wilder once again but American rises before landing late uppercut

Round 11: Fury delivers crushing knockout to defeat Wilder and retain title

Cuban heavyweight Sanchez outpoints Ajagba to remain undefeated

Helenius dominates Kownacki to win via disqualification

American super talent Anderson smashes Tereshkin to remain unbeaten in statement win

Berlanga survives knockdown and avoids huge upset to take narrow win over Coceres

Tyson Fury’s reaction

06:16 , Michael Jones

I have proved time and again that I can never be written off. I didn’t have my best performance but I pulled it out of the bag when it needed to be done. “He did keep getting up but it was that final right hand to the side of the head that finished him. “I wasn’t hurt. You get hit, you wake up on the floor. I got up and was very conscious the whole time. I was one punch away from knocking him out in the whole fight. “I went over and said well done and he said he didn’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect. Very surprised by that. He’s an idiot. “I pray for him. I am thankful that we all get out of the right in one piece and get to go to our families.”

Fury celebrates victory over Wilder

06:10 , Michael Jones

Tyson Fury celebrates his heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder with a ringside sing-song.









Fury defeats Wilder in trilogy fight

06:07 , Michael Jones

Fury proves again why he’s one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world.

‘Wilder’s an idiot'

06:06 , Michael Jones

Fury tells Steve Bunce on BT Sport that Wilder told him in that terse post-fight exchange that he didn’t want to offer any sportsmanship or respect.

“An idiot,” Fury says when asked how he felt about Wilder’s actions.

Fury praises his trainer SugarHill Steward

06:03 , Michael Jones

Fury finishes his interview by praising his trainer SugarHill Steward before breaking out in song. Singing ‘Walking in Memphis’ - with the title lyric changed to Walking in Vegas and following it up with chants of “Lancashire nah, nah, nah”.

More from Fury

05:58 , Michael Jones

Fury also used his post match interview to call out Wilder for a lack of respect saying:

“He’s got no love for me Deontay Wilder, because I’ve beat him three times. I’m a sportsman, I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem, I’ll pray for him so God will soften his heart.

“I want to thank everyone in the building tonight who came out to show support for my sport, boxing. Thank you. It was a great fight, October 9th 2021 will go down as a great fight in history. I hope anyway.”

Reaction from Tyson Fury

05:54 , Michael Jones

Tyson Fury praised Jesus Christ, gave a shout out to John Wayne and called Deontay Wilder the second best heavyweight in the world in his post fight interview saying:

“Like the great John Wayne said ‘I’m made of pig iron and steel baby.’ First of all I’d like to say thank you to my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, in the name of Jesus I won this fight tonight. I give him the glory he gives me the victory.

“I was down a couple of times, I was hurt. Wilder is a strong puncher and he’s a tough man. I was hitting him with some tough shots.

“It was a great fight tonight, worthy of any trilogy in the history of our sport. I’m not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a tough fighter who gave me a real run for my money tonight. I always said ‘I’m the best in the world and he’s the second best.’”

05:51 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury demolishes Deontay Wilder

05:46 , Michael Jones

Tyson Fury got up twice from the canvas to win that one. Deontay Wilder gave his all and more but still couldn’t stop Fury.

Another fight for the ages and a perfect trilogy capper. The man is unstoppable.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Fury beats Wilder with 11th round knockout

05:42 , Michael Jones

Tyson Fury is the winner!

A brutal, epic, slugfest between two champions ends in the 11th round. Deontay Wilder turned up tonight and gave his all.

Fury battered him for six rounds but Wilder would not give in. Both men hit the canvas in the early rounds but Fury responded magnificently.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Eleven

05:39 , Michael Jones

Fury is hunting for a knockout even though he should be well ahead on the cards. Fury pegs him on the chin again and Wilder uses the ropes to stay up.

He’s pinned and Fury leans into a mighty right hand and lands it cleanly. Wilder’s eyes roll to the back of his head and down he goes!

Fury gets his knockout!

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Ten

05:36 , Michael Jones

Wilder walks into another fine left hook from Fury who looks for the knockout but still Wilder remains on his fight. It’s been a brilliant display of fortitude from the American.

That’s the one! Wilder misses with and right hook and Fury counters with a powerful hook of his own finally knocking Wilder down!

Wilder gets to his feet and keeps swinging but Fury belts him with an uppercut before Wilder again finishes strongly.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Nine

05:32 , Michael Jones

Fury is in control leading with the jab switchin between body and head, Wilder throws a decent right hand and clips Fury’s chin. It seems to have hurt the champion but he doesn’t go down.

Fury ups the tempo and pounds Wilder into the ropes but he clings on. Fury lays a few body shots on him before landing a left hook to the head.

Wilder gets a solid uppercut in and finishes the round on the front foot. What is this fight?!

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Eight

05:28 , Michael Jones

One, two, three big punches from Fury hurt Wilder but the Bronze Bomber responds with a right of his own that bounces off Fury.

A jab to the face pegs Wilder on the back foot, and Fury whacks him again with two straight rights. Wilder drunkenly falls back but Fury doesn’t overcommit.

Wilder looks shot but he’s still fighting. There’s blood coming from his mouth.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Seven

05:24 , Michael Jones

A right hand to the head follows a body shot for Fury. He seems to be growing in confidence. Wilder keeps loading up that right hand but he’s lost his accuracy.

Fury lands a big right hook over the top and Wilder is swaying. He clings on and takes a couple of hits to the body. Wilder connects with a good jab.

Fury comes again and hits Wilder with a powerful right to the side of the head and has him rocking. He follows up with a combination but Wilder grabs hold and makes it to the bell.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Six

05:20 , Michael Jones

Fury looks the fresher of the fighters. He’s moving more fluidly. Wilder seems a little flat-footed. Fury continues to clinch and lean on Wilder. Both throw straight rights and connect.

Fury follows it up with a very good two-punch combo. Wilder is rocking a little bit and Fury forces him onto the ropes, he’s landing more punches now.

Wilder’s swinging wildly as the bell goes. He might be getting tired.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Five

05:16 , Michael Jones

Wilder is right back in this contest. His right hand is absolutely devastating when it lands and he found it in the last round.

The Bronze Bomber is still looking for the knockout shot but Fury smokes him with a right hook to the face. That was a strong hit. The crowd are cheering for Wilder who continues to throw heavy punches.

Fury connects with some decent body shots before smartly getting into the clinch.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Four

05:12 , Michael Jones

Fury has the upper hand in the fight now. Can Wilder regain his legs?

Fury pins Wilder to the ropes but doesn’t connect with a big punch. Wilder swings with right but misses and gets leant on by Fury. He’s using his weight to tire the American.

A three punch combo to the head lands for Fury but Wilder gets off the ropes. Fury comes forward again and Wilder belts him with a right hook. Fury is down!

Wilder presses his advantage and Fury is rocked, he goes down again!

What a fight!

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Three

05:08 , Michael Jones

Wilder seems like a totally different fighter to the last match. He’s got a gameplan and is sticking to it. Fury lands a flurry of punches to upset Wilder’s rhythm, a left to the chin, another left to the body, back up the head and into the grapple.

Wilder is gambling on his heavy right hand, he lands one on Fury’s chin but it’s not clean. More wild swings from Wilder get the crowd cheering but he repeatedly misses.

Fury gets inside and hooks one on Wilder’s chin. Wilder goes down! Fury has the knockdown!

Wilder gets up and Fury goes on the attack. Another solid punch to the face and Wilder’s leg are jelly, he’s knocked around the ring and gets saved by the bell.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round Two

05:04 , Michael Jones

Fury steps up to Wilder and throws a three-punch combo landing a nice straight right. Fury is starting to find his range. He leads with a jab and hits Wilder with a nice body shot.

Wilder throws another heavy right hand but comes up short. His next attack does connect but Fury responds in kind. The crowd are enjoying this.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Round One

05:00 , Michael Jones

Wilder starts quickly with jabs into the body before a right hand over the top that Fury evades. Fury throws a quick two-punch combo and grabs hold of Wilder.

The Bronze Bomber throws another heavy right hand but just comes up short. He forces Fury into the corner but Fury gets out and lands a solid right hand to the chin.

Very interesting first round.

Fury vs Wilder 3: The intros

04:56 , Michael Jones

Tyson Fury glances at Deontay Wilder as he steps into the ring, Wilder doesn’t look at the British boxer just yet.

Wilder gives a big wave as his name is read out. Fury looks intense, snarling at Wilder.

The fighters are called to the centre of the ring for the final instructions. Here we go...

Fury vs Wilder 3: The ring walks

04:50 , Michael Jones

Let’s go! The Bronze Bomber makes his way swiftly to the ring wearing a feathery red dressing gown and glitterly red mask and silver mask. He shakes himself loose and looks ready to go.

And here comes Fury.

The Gypsy King’s entrance is a wholly different affair. Fury leads out a band of Spartan warriors to ‘You shook me all night long’ by AC/DC.

Fury vs Wilder 3: The ring walks

04:42 , Michael Jones

We’re just waiting for the fighters. Wilder has apparantly left his dressing room. Here we go.

Here we go!



Scenes from both dressing rooms. Some late words of wisdom for Deontay Wilder.



Walkouts are imminent.



Fury vs Wilder 3: The ring walks

04:38 , Michael Jones

Deontay Wilder is taking his sweet time to come out. He’s making Fury wait, playing the mind games. Fury looks utterly relaxed in the dressing room.

Fury vs Wilder 3: The ring walks

04:33 , Michael Jones

What ridiculous outfits will the fighters come out wearing tonight?

Deontay Wilder’s bejeweled number famously weighed 40lbs before the last fight, and surely he’ll come out in something lighter this time around.

Fury vs Wilder 3: The national anthems

04:29 , Michael Jones

The national anthems are sung from inside the ring. The American singer takes it a bit too seriously and the very partisan crowd goes wild. It’s all a bit much for a national anthem.

Fury vs Wilder 3: The main event

04:22 , Michael Jones

‘Sweet Caroline’ plays in the background at the T-Mobile arena as the clock counts down to the main event. Sadly there no British fans in the house to sing along.

The arena is packed now, the celebrities are in, the atmosphere is electric.

There’s been a very decent undercard to build the excitement but now it’s time for the main event.

Fury vs Wilder 3: ‘Nothing to lose, everything to gain'

04:17 , Michael Jones

Deontay Wilder isn’t feeling the pressure of trying to win back his WBC world title against the only man to beat him, Tyson Fury.

He said: "When you know the truth, they say the truth will set you free, I have no pressure, there is nothing to lose, everything to gain. All the pressure is on him.

"Your legacy only dies when the man dies, when the desire and fire in your heart dies, when that dies so does your legacy, and I am well alive.

"We have got a lot of things in line, in order, this is what the world needs to know, there is a lot of things I could put out there, but silence is golden."

Fury vs Wilder 3: ‘I’m a history maker'

04:13 , Michael Jones

There’s only one fight left to go and it’s the big one.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3.

Fury recently said he was the only man in the heavyweight group that was still undefeated, but had forgotten the new addition - Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua a couple of weeks ago.

"I forget Usyk has been a world champion for five minutes," said Fury. "I was talking about the group before, from years gone by, last 10 years, I am the last man standing - still here undefeated, a lone soldier.

"The first two-time heavyweight champion of the world who never lost a fight, a history-maker."

Fury vs Wilder 3: Ryan Garcia makes prediction

04:12 , Jack Rathborn

"Deontay will have a bit more success but @Tyson_Fury will win."@RyanGarcia is backing the Gypsy King to finish the trilogy tonight.



Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

04:11 , Michael Jones

Frank Sanchez wins with a unanimous decision!

The judges score the bout 97-92, 98-91, 98-91 his way.

He remains undefeated and retains the WBO NABO, and WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Titles.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

04:07 , Michael Jones

Sanchez continues with his gameplan, hovering on the outside, evading Ajagba’s right hand and connecting with his counter-punches.

Sanchez steps inside and lands a right hook before retreating. He runs down the clock and lifts his arm in the air. The Cuban thinks he’s won this fight.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

04:04 , Michael Jones

Another timid round for Ajagba and his corner tell him sternly. ‘You’ve got to knock him out!’

Just one round to go.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:58 , Michael Jones

Ajagba has it all to do now. Sanchez has been boxing within himself, picking his moments to unleash. He connects with a sharp uppercut and knocks Ajagba’s head back.

Ajagba’s steps onto the front foot and connects with a combo to the body followed by a left to the side of the head.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:55 , Michael Jones

Here we go. Ajagba’s corner tell him to go for it and the fighters trade blows at the start of the seventh round. Ajagba probably winning the tussle with nicely worked right hand to the body.

A good uppercut from Sanchez on the counter-punch just tempers Ajagba’s enthusiasm and he follows it up with a belting right hand to the face.

Sanchez follows it up with another right to the chin and Ajagba drops to his knee as Sanchez lands a powerful left hand for a knockdown! That left hook might have been a little late.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:51 , Michael Jones

Ajagba misses with a wild right and Sanchez clips him with an uppercut. Sanchez misses two big swinging right hooks and weaves away from a potential counter-attacking onslaught.

The crowd are getting a little impatient with this one. There’s not a great deal of action to speak off.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:48 , Michael Jones

This isn’t the most thrilling fight of the night. Sanchez is being patient waiting for the opening when Ajagba throws his left jab. For Ajagba’s part he’s reluctant to let fly because of Sanchez’s counter right hook.

That’s exactly what happens and Sanchez lands a clean right shot. Ajagba shakes his head understanding his mistake.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:43 , Michael Jones

This has been a very technical fight. Ajagba taking slightly too long to set up his punches and allowing Sanchez to counter from the outside. He lands a solid left hook on Ajagba’s chin followed up with a couple of body blows.

Tyson Fury has hands wrapped for Deontay Wilder fight

03:41 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury has had his hands wrapped and therefore inspected by Team Wilder.

So predictably the champion had some fun with the opposition.

Also, notably, former world champion Joseph Parker is in Fury’s dressing room to support his friend.

"You missed the knuckle dusters last time!" 👀@Tyson_Fury's hands are wrapped as Jay Deas watches on..



Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:39 , Michael Jones

Ajagba starts the third round with a couple of solid wide right hooks. Sanchez responds with a quick combo before Ajagba connects with a very good straight left hand.

This is a better round for Ajagba but Sanchez finishes the round with a good jab to the face. Three close rounds so far.

Tommy Fury reveals update on Jake Paul fight

03:37 , Jack Rathborn

Tommy Fury insists “things are looking good” over a potential multi-million dollar fight against YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.

The former Love Island star moved to 7-0 as a professional in his US debut in August with a points win over Anthony Taylor.

It was the 22-year-old’s US debut on the undercard of Paul’s blockbuster fight with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

And after agreeing to terms for a fight with Paul via a video posted on Instagram, Fury provided an update on negotiations from Las Vegas, where he is supporting his brother Tyson Fury against Deontay Wilder.

Tommy Fury reveals update on Jake Paul fight

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:35 , Michael Jones

Ajagba tries to impose himself on the fight looking for an opening for a straight right behind his jab. Sanchez responds with a quick double-jab followed by and a swinging right that lands on Ajagba’s head.

A short, right hook finds the target for Ajagba towards the end of the round.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:31 , Michael Jones

This 10 round bout starts with both fighters undefeated. It starts slowly both men throwing the jab, keeping their distance.

Ajagba steps inside and is met with a rapid one-two, then an uppercut from Sanchez but the Cuban only glances his opponent.

Sanchez lands a right hand over the top and probably edges the round.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Sanchez vs Ajagba

03:25 , Michael Jones

Last up on the undercard is an exciting bout between Frank ‘The Cuban Flash’ Sanchez and fellow undefeated heavyweight Efe Ajagba of Nigeria with Sanchez’s WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO titles on the line.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Lennox Lewis on the fence

03:23 , Michael Jones

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis believes Tyson Fury is the better boxer and is backing him to win if the fight goes the distance but if it comes down to a knockout, he is going for Wilder.

"I believe that Tyson Fury has a lot more tools and weapons that he can use in his arsenal," he told BBC Sport.

"I think if Deontay went back and learned a couple of tricks he can put to use, he’ll have a good time in there as well. So all around, it is going to be a good fight."

Fury vs Wilder 3: ‘Wilder is weak'

03:19 , Michael Jones

At the pre-match press conference Tyson Fury was asked if he cares about those glove accusations from Deontay Wilder and he said:

"I don’t care because it is obviously coming from an unwell person - he accused me of everything, his team, trainer, the suit [he wore on the way to the ring], injuries, the Athletic State Commission of Nevada, the ref - if he had come out with one excuse it might have been believable,

"What it tells me is he is a weak person who I am going to knock spark out on Saturday night. He is even copying me, he’s got no T-shirt on today. I am famous for wearing no shirts in press conference - I know I am an inspiring person, but you are supposed to be the Bronze Bomber, do your own thing."

Fury vs Wilder 3: Joshua backing Wilder

03:15 , Michael Jones

Just one more fight to go until the main event. Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has had his say backing Wilder to regain his title against Fury tonight.

Speaking before losing his own title fight with Oleksandr Usyk Joshua said:

"If I had to [decide], I don’t know. I’m not too bothered. Because you’ve asked the question, let’s go with Wilder because he seems obsessed, like he really wants it.

"Wilder seems really focused on the task ahead. A focused man is a dangerous man, and he’s focused. Wilder might get the decision. Actually, no... it has to be a knockout. One of them will knock the other out."

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Helenius vs Kownacki

03:11 , Michael Jones

The fight is stopped in the sixth with the badly beaten Kownacki disqualified for repeated low blows.

Big celebrations in the Helenius corner. He dominated tonight.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Helenius vs Kownacki

03:08 , Michael Jones

The doctor is called over for a look and Kownacki is allowed to continue.

Helenius takes his time, throwing the jab. There’s not a lot coming back at him. Helenius lands a couple of combos to the body and is hit with another low blow.

That’s it. The referee calls it off, he disqualifies Kownacki. Helenius has the win!

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Helenius vs Kownacki

03:04 , Michael Jones

Round five of 12. Helenius is in total control of the fight, controlling the distance with his jab and landing his right hooks. Kownacki’s hits Helenius with another low blow and the referee takes a point off him.

Helenius lands another good right followed by a solid uppercut. Kownacki seems done, Helenius bullies him onto the ropes and belts him with a hook that almost knocks him down.

He finishes the round with a flurry of punches, most of which land. There are concerns over Kownacki’s left eye.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Helenius vs Kownacki

03:00 , Michael Jones

Kownacki’s left eye continues to swell and close and he might not be allowed to continue much longer. He needs to find a knockout.

Helenius absorbs a couple of right hands to the chin but Helenius greets him with a solid uppercut. Another jab and right hook lands on Kownacki.

He continues to walk into Helenius’s punches.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Helenius vs Kownacki

02:56 , Michael Jones

Helenius finds Kownacki’s chin with a short right. Kownacki’s swinging wildly but gets a touch of success with his body blows.

Kownacki walks straight into a two-punch combo that Helenius lands right on the head. Kownacki responds with a low blow on Helenius.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Helenius vs Kownacki

02:51 , Michael Jones

Kownacki’s left eye is already a mess. That was a bruising opening round for him. He’s sticking with it though and lands a good body shot followed by a right hand over the top.

Helenius peppers him with a few two-punch combos but doesn’t get past Kownacki’s guard. Better round for the man from Poland.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Helenius vs Kownacki

02:48 , Michael Jones

Helenius starts well with a a jab through the guard followed by an uppercut. The European is significantly taller than Kownacki and has the bigger reach.

Kownacki tries to force Helenius onto the ropes but walks into a solid right hook to the chin. Kownacki stumbles away from the hit and Helenius tries to finish it with a flurry of blows to the head.

Kownacki wobbles away from the ropes and is saved by the bell!

Fury vs Wilder 3: Wilder has arrived

02:40 , Michael Jones

Deontay Wilder has arrived at the T-Mobile arena, looking sharp and determined. Next up two-time European heavyweight champion Robert Helenius and Adam Kownacki go toe-to-toe.

Helenius previously stunned the undefeated Kownacki with a fourth-round stoppage in New York last March in one of the shocks of the year.

Fury vs Wilder 3: ‘I've reinvented myself’

02:35 , Michael Jones

More from Deontay Wilder: "My energy is like my mind, very violent. I am ready to go on 9th October. I have dedicated myself, devoted my time and my body, me and my team, reinvented, I am ready to reintroduce myself to the world.

"I will let you be the judge come Saturday night. I have learned to choose my words wisely, people always take my words out of context, at this point it is all action - action, action action.”

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Anderson vs Tereshkin

02:30 , Michael Jones

It was good stoppage for Jared Anderson. He was composed and sharp, Vladimir Tereshkin never looked comfortable.

He took a lot of punches to the chin before Anderson landed one cleanly to the side of the head. The legs went and Anderson inflicts a first defeat on the big Russian.

The American is the new NABF Junior Heavyweight champion.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Anderson vs Tereshkin

02:27 , Michael Jones

Tereshkin keeps crossing his feet and switching between orthodox and southpaw. He looks clumsy out there and Anderson finds a left-right combo to the head.

Tereshkin absorbs another two-punch combo to the chin before Anderson hits him with a powerful right hook!

The Russian is forced into the corner and Anderson pounds him sensing blood. A glance to the referee from Tereshkin and it’s stopped!

Anderson wins!

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Anderson vs Tereshkin

02:22 , Michael Jones

Tereshkin is a big southpaw and walks up to Anderson who lands a solid right to the chin. Anderson follows it up with a few good blows to the body as Tereshkin tries to throw his weight over his opponent.

Anderson is the quicker puncher and keeps finding the target when Tereshkin overcommits. Good first round for the American.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Anderson vs Tereshkin

02:18 , Michael Jones

Up next undefeated American Jared Anderson and Russian Vladimir Tereshkin face off for the NABF Junior Heavyweight Title.

It’s an eight round contest.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Wilder stands by Fury accusations

02:14 , Michael Jones

After the second fight Deontay Wilder accused Tyson Fury of tampering with his own gloves and complained about the gloves Fury has chosen for tonight’s clash.

When asked if he regrets his accusations Wilder hasn’t changed his tune. He’s a man that believes everything he says and genuinely believes he was hard done to in the last fight.

He said: "I don’t regret it, I will go to my grave believing in what I believe in. One thing about it, men lie, women lie, but your eyes don’t lie what you see - people can believe what they want, but the eyes don’t lie and it only made me better as a man to see certain facts, it made me hungrier than before.

"I wouldn’t take it back, I needed it, it was a blessing in disguise."

Fury vs Wilder 3: ‘I’m not fight to be the greatest'

02:07 , Michael Jones

Tyson Fury has arrived at the T-Mobile arena. He defends his title this evening but says that winning belts isn’t what motivates him and that it’s his love of fighting that keeps him going.

"I’m not fighting to be the greatest of all time, I’m not fighting to be a legend," Fury told the 5 Live Boxing podcast.

"It wouldn’t benefit me earning another £50m or £200m, you don’t need to be rich to live my life - I’m just a normal person who is very good at boxing and a very special, chosen person.

"I could walk away and never look at boxing again and what I’ve done could never be taken away.

"People would always remember the enigmatic Tyson Fury, the crazy man who fought everybody, the biggest punchers in our generation didn’t faze him, went across the pond, fought [Wladimir] Klitschko in Germany.

"Even if I had no belts I would still be the biggest fight out there."

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

02:01 , Michael Jones

Edgar Berlanga wins on unanimous decision!

All three judges score it 96-93 in his favour.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

02:00 , Michael Jones

It was a great fight. Berlanga connected with some good shots but couldn’t land the fully powerful right hand. Coceres was mobile and dictated the tempo, also earning a knockdown in the ninth.

The results are in...

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:57 , Michael Jones

Into the final round. Coceres’ right eye is properly swollen. Berlanga got up after realising his mistake in the last round. It’s all still up for grabs.

Coceres keeps loading up for right hand over the top but he can’t land one. There’s more grappling in this round, Berlanga lands a jab to the chin followed by a glancing right.

Coceres responds with a left uppercut before evading away from Berlanga’s right hook. The bell goes. Good luck deciding a winner here. Great fight.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:53 , Michael Jones

Good from Berlanga who lands a left uppercut followed by a jab to the side of the head. A short right to the body catches Coceres who falls back.

Berlanga’s found his range again, Coceres’ right eye is starting to swell.

Knockdown! Coceres backs onto the ropes and Berlanga tries to push his advantage but walks straight into a right hook and hits the canvas!

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:48 , Michael Jones

Berlanga tries to find a way past Coceres’ jab and walks straight into a right hook. Berlanga tries to force Coceres into the corner but his opponent throws a two-punch combination that Berlanga guards against.

Another round with little action, probably edged by Coceres.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:45 , Michael Jones

Coceres leaves himself open and Berlanga chins him with a sharp right hand. It seems to have cooled Coceres’ excitement and he retreats back to the outside.

Berlanga lands a jab and wins the round. His right hand continues to be a threat. Three rounds to go, this is a close contest so far.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:40 , Michael Jones

A great right hook from Coceres lands on Berlanga’s head. The American follows up with a combo but misses. Coceres steps inside and lands a one-two combination to the head.

The Argentine’s fans are starting to get excited, Coceres seems to have found his rhythm. Berlanga has some questions to answer.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:36 , Michael Jones

Good work from Coceres using his jab quickly and then moving off. A big left hand lands on Berlanga’s chin but he shakes it off. Coceres lands another left hook.

Berlanga throws a few wild combos at the end of the round but that one goes to Coceres. That was a great round for him. Halfway through the fight now.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:32 , Michael Jones

The Argentine lands the first blow in the fourth with a counter right hook. He continues to circle the ring but Berlanga lands an over the top left.

It wobbles Coceres and Berlanga goes on the attack. He forces Coceres onto the ropes but the Argentine recovers and gets out of the corner.

Both fighters trade blows and Coceres lands with a right hook followed by a left uppercut. We’ve got a fight on now.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:28 , Michael Jones

Coceres is really feeling Berlanga’s left hook into the body. The American is loading up for his powerful right but so far Coceres has avoided it.

Coceres lands a good left hook and shocks Berlanga who continues to target the body. It’s a better round for Coceres who’s movement has been an asset so far.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:23 , Michael Jones

Coceres stays on the outside but breaks through with a few sharp jabs. Berlanga responds with a strong left hook to the body.

A nice quick combo from Berlanga lands with a left to the body and a right to the side of the head. He’s done enough to take the second round.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:19 , Michael Jones

Berlanga throws a few jabs to ease into the fight, he throws a left uppercut that Coceres weaves away from. The Argentine keeps his distance before engaging a couple of jabs to the body.

Berlanga lands a glancing straight right at the end of the first round. Good start to the contest.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Redemption for Wilder?

01:13 , Michael Jones

In the pre-fight press conference Deontay Wilder spoke about his goals and how he feels heading into this fight.

"I don’t have nothing to prove,” he said

“I am in a great place, a great state of mind, have always been, have a lot of great people around me - this is a redemption, retaliation, retribution."

Fury vs Wilder 3: The history

01:10 , Michael Jones

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury first traded blows in a memorable contest back in 2018 with a fight that became a heavyweight classic.

Fury was knocked down in the 12th round and was one second away from being counted out before he rose from the canvas to shock the world.

Both men claimed victory but the fight ended in a controversial draw.

Cut to February 2020 and the long-awaited rematch. Fury was a class above on that night. He bossed the centre of the ring, throwing his weight and strength around and knocking Wilder all over the ring.

The American twice hit the canvas before the towel was thrown in during the seventh round and Fury became the new WBC champion.

Earlier this year the pair were due to complete their trilogy of fights but Fury tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight was delayed.

It all adds to the drama which will be concluded tonight. Will Fury dominate again or can Wilder recover his lost title?

Fury vs Wilder 3: Berlanga vs Coceres

01:07 , Michael Jones

Up next on the undercard sees Amercian Edgar Berlanga face Argentine Marcelo Esteban Coceres at Super middleweight.

Berlanga, nicknamed ‘The chosen one’, is yet to lose in his professional career and has a 17-0-0 record. He is a huge favourite to take this one.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Odds

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

01:02 , Jack Rathborn

We go to the scorecards, and by split decision...

96-94 to Williams, 96-94 to Hernandez and 97-93 to Hernandez, who secures the upset!

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:59 , Michael Jones

It’s been an entertaining start to the night with Julian Williams and Vladimir Hernandez going toe-to-toe for 10 rounds.

Williams started off strongly cutting Hernandez above the eye in the early rounds but the Mexican outworked and out-fought the American to get back in the fight

How will the judges see it?

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:58 , Jack Rathborn

The final bell sounds, Hernandez, bleeding from both eyes, smiles with his gum shield showing the colours of the Mexican flag.

He outworked Williams in there.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:56 , Jack Rathborn

Hernandez senses one last push in the 10th and final round to try take this one off the house fighter.

A nice right counter from Williams, but Herandez doesn’t look tired working behind the southpaw jab and sending power shots in.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:53 , Jack Rathborn

This is one-way traffic, Hernandez senses a stoppage.

Williams struggling to return anything with much substance, Hernandez chasing him around the ring and loading up.

Williams grappling with a minute left in the ninth, a big left from the Mexican southpaw.

Up close, Williams replies with an uppercut, but there’s too much volume from Hernandez, who now reaches down to the body.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:47 , Jack Rathborn

Both Hernandez’s eyes are badly cut and bleeding. Can Williams lift it?

Brutal body work from Hernandez, whipping in those hooks.

His gloves need re-taping now as the eighth reaches a conclusion.

A brilliant conclusion for Hernandez, who unleashes several combinations with Williams trapped on the ropes.

Hernandez coming on strong and making this a real fight for Williams. #WilliamsHernandez



Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:44 , Jack Rathborn

Great work from Hernandez now, piling on the pressure, coming in low.

A gruelling fight, this, as both fighters head back to the corners following the end of the seventh.

Williams with some quality, but the bloodied Hernandez is surely ahead with three rounds left.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:33 , Jack Rathborn

Hernandez’s right eye is a mess, it’s a nasty cut beneath the eyebrow.

Williams marching him onto counters as he moves off the ropes.

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Williams vs Hernandez

Sunday 10 October 2021 00:30 , Jack Rathborn

It’s been a good start in the opening bout on the undercard.

Williams has the power, but Hernandez is marching forward and applying the pressure.

Into the fourth round and Hernandez using the uppercut nicely and swinging with intent.

Wilder can knock Fury out ‘within five rounds'

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:59 , Karl Matchett

“Deontay, in my opinion, has ruled the heavyweight division, had 10 defences and was just using one weapon, and on certain occasions he’d use two or three,” Scott explained.

“Is every mistake that Deontay made in the ring gone? Absolutely not but he can be very surgical now and knock Tyson Fury out within five rounds.

Deontay Wilder can ‘knock Tyson Fury out within five rounds’ says trainer Malik Scott

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder eye greatness as heavyweight ghosts haunt Las Vegas

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:50 , Karl Matchett

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are chasing the names of the heavyweight greats haunting Las Vegas.

Joe Louis came here to die, Sonny Liston died here, Muhammad Ali was in the very first heavyweight championship fight here, Larry Holmes broke the city and Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis put it under siege. It is the heavyweight promised land, packed with images of ring giants trapped in iconic moments.

The ghosts and fighting relics from the city will be watching when Wilder and Fury fight. There will be fresh flowers on Liston’s grave and Lewis will take up position at ringside to commentate. A fight for the heavyweight championship in Las Vegas feels like history, Steve Bunce writes.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder eye greatness as heavyweight ghosts haunt Las Vegas

Tyson Fury promises ‘total obliteration’ of ‘sexy’ Deontay Wilder in bizarre weigh-in

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:40 , Karl Matchett

“There’s a man here that’s going to annihilate you, dosser! The Gypsy King! Tyson Fury’s ring!”

“I want to look sexy and feel sexy. I taste sexy as well.”

Right, then....!

Fury promises ‘total obliteration’ of ‘sexy’ Wilder in bizarre weigh-in

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder live stream: Free links to watch fight spread online amid piracy crackdown

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:30 , Karl Matchett

The pay-per-view contest is one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year for boxing fans and is expected to attract millions of viewers around the world.

But the proliferation of links to free live streams mean that the majority of viewers could be those watching the fight illicitly online, with feeds being shared across social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter in the build up to the fight.

Free links to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder live stream spread online

Fury vs Wilder 3 live updates

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:20 , Karl Matchett

Tyson Fury has joked he was denied a face-off with Deontay Wilder at Thursday’s press conference because the Briton’s promoters were scared he would headbutt his opponent.

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder face-off was halted to stop him headbutting him

Fury vs Wilder 3 live updates: Trilogy exposes major flaws in heavyweight division

Saturday 9 October 2021 23:10 , Karl Matchett

There is no denying the butterflies will be in the stomach for a third time when that first bell rings for Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The sleep deprivation will inevitably ruin British fight fans’ Sundays but that Las Vegas time-related anger will subside when the two heavyweights finally get it on one last time, putting to bed a three-year feud.

But has it all been worth it? Dylan Terry examines what has gone on and what it all means for the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy exposes major flaws in heavyweight division

Fury vs Wilder 3 live: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:59 , Karl Matchett

Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.

That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the contractually-guaranteed purses for the pair’s second fight were $5million for each man. ESPN reported, however, that Fury and Wilder would both likely receive more than $25m for that bout – and that’s without factoring in pay-per-view points.

This time, it’s slightly different.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn?

Fury vs Wilder 3: How many fans will be at the fight?

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:45 , Karl Matchett

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will complete their heavyweight trilogy this weekend, with the WBC title on the line once again.

The rivals’ first contest took place in Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with the second bout hosted at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. This time around it’s the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas!

How many fans will be at Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder?

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder live stream: How to watch heavyweight title fight online and on TV

Saturday 9 October 2021 22:35 , Karl Matchett

Tyson Fury will put his WBC title on the line as he looks to strengthen his position as heavyweight champion against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

The ‘Gypsy King’ is set to return to the ring for the first time since February 2020, when he defeated Wilder via a seventh-round knockout.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder online and on TV

Fury vs Wilder 3 live updates

Saturday 9 October 2021 17:31 , Karl Matchett

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet once more, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for their third coming together in the ring. It’s the Gypsy King who is the reigning champion and with his title on the line, having dethroned the Bronze Bomber last time they met.

Fury first took on the then-defending WBC champion in Los Angeles in 2018, with the Bronze Bomber retaining his strap after a controversial split decision draw. Fury then sensationally knocked Wilder out in their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020 in what proved to be his last action in the ring.

This time around? We’ll find out soon.