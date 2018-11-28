Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder press conference ends abruptly in brawl

Another Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury press conference. Another stage-clearing brawl.

The heavyweight rivals once again had to be separated by security in Los Angeles as tensions boiled over ahead of their heavyweight world title fight on Saturday.

Relive all of the drama below.

Final press conference — all you need to know

When is it on?

The press conference starts at midday in Los Angeles. That’s 8pm in the United Kingdom.

When are the weigh-ins?

The weigh-ins will take place on Friday.

And when is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday night. It’s impossible to say exactly when it will start, but you’re likely going to have to stay up until around 4-5am if you’re a UK fight fan. Sorry!