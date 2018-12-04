Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: WBC champion reveals he suffered broken arm ahead of fight

Deontay Wilder has revealed that he suffered a broken arm just 12 weeks before he began training for his fight with Tyson Fury.

Their fight on Saturday night ended in an extremely contentious draw, after Fury dominated the opening rounds before Wilder twice knocked down his opponent late on.

Wilder was made to swing and miss time and again throughout the fight, with the American explaining this week that he was not at his best because of the recent injury.

“Twelve weeks before camp I broke my [right] arm,” Wilder told a group of reporters on the streets of LA on Monday, adding: “We kept that a secret.

“I had surgery and everything. All the way up here I got cut.

“I was sparring, just getting ready and I was getting the best of my sparring partner.

“I was going to the body and he turned. His elbow was out. My bones and his elbow went in like a hammer to a nail and it just broke it.”

And the WBC champion added that he was unable to properly spar as a result.

“We wanted to keep that sewed up, we don’t make excuses.

“I barely threw any [right hand] punches my whole entire camp.”