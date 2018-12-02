Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder result: Heavyweight fight ends in controversial split decision draw

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder battled to a controversial draw in a thrilling WBC heavyweight title fight in Los Angeles.

The British boxer returned from a lengthy lay-off due to drug addiction, alcoholism and mental health problems to the verge of becoming a two-time world champion after an expert display of tactical championship boxing

Wilder's two knockdowns, in the ninth and 12th rounds, dragged him back into a contest he looked all set to lose as he keeps his WBC strap after an eighth title defence. Follow the latest reaction below.

