Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: How much will boxers earn for Las Vegas heavyweight fight?

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a controversial draw in December 2018: Getty

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are estimated to earn around £30m each for their era-defining rematch at the MGM Grand.

The undefeated heavyweights finally meet in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning after their first fight ended in a controversial draw, with Fury rising from the canvas in a dramatic 12th round.

Fury and Wilder are splitting the purse equally, with both fighters guaranteed approximately £19m, with pay-per-view sales set to significantly increase that figure.

“There are guarantees each fighter gets,” said promoter Bob Arum. “It’s a complete 50/50 deal between our promotion and Wilder’s promotion.

“It’s sold out in the Arena, so that’s $16m less taxes. We also know the closed circuit sales are doing better than anyone anticipated.

“What we don’t know is the English pay-per-view and the US pay-per-view.

“I’ve talked to Frank Warren, who’s the co-promoter with Tyson Fury , and he believes the English pay-per-view, even at four in the morning, will be one million.

“If the pay-per-view hit two million here they would each get, I don’t know what Wilder would get, but my guy would get well over $40m.