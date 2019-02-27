Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch off after talks break down as WBC heavyweight champion labels rival a ‘sorry m********a’

Deontay Wilder has labelled Tyson Fury a “sorry m********a” after the former world heavyweight champion revealed he will not face the current WBC title-holder in an immediate rematch.

The World Boxing Council issued a statement on Tuesday through president Mauricio Sulaiman, who confirmed that talks to hold an immediate rematch had ended unsuccessfully due to Fury’s decision to face another opponent before fighting Wilder later in the year.

"BronzeBomber (Wilder) vs Tyson-Fury is officially not happening next,” Sulaiman said.

"While WBC champion Wilder confirmed his willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do the rematch at a later date.

“It feels like someone let all the air out of the balloon. We are at great moment in the heavyweight division and there was a lot of excitement for this rematch, and we lost a couple of months waiting to get this done.

[[gallery-0]]

“I will go to the WBC board and discuss it. The position from Wilder was to officially seek the rematch through the WBC mandate. So we’ll look at this and make a determination quickly.”

Fury also issued a statement on Twitter to claim that “boxing politics” were to blame for the failure to successfully negotiate a rematch, following their controversial split draw in Los Angeles last December.

“I will fight anyone in world boxing,” Fury said. “Don’t use boxing politics as an excuse not to challenge me the lineal heavyweight champ! @BronzeBomber @espn @frankwarren_tv @BobArum.”

But Wilder responded directly to Fury’s tweet to hit out at the former WBA, IBF and WBO world champion, and claimed that his decision is based on needing a “warm-up fight” due to the way that he was so-nearly knocked out in the final round of their initial encounter.

“You sorry m*******a,” Wilder wrote. “We knew you only said this bec (because) you knew you wasn’t fighting me next. #CloutChaser you requested a warm-up fight first. I don’t blame you tho (though), I probably would too if I saw my brains splashed all over the canvas. #Timberrr #Bih #RunH**Run #NoSmokeWanted.”

Tyson Fury has pulled out of talks with Deontay Wilder for a WBC heavyweight title rematch (AP)

Fury issued one last message before the exchange ended, added: “Get yourself a bit more well known in America first kid & then I’ll give you another chance! I already beat you & the world knows it & so do you. Must be hard for you that a British fighter has taken over the USA. Watch me whippppp #ONLYINAMERICA @espn.”

The announcement comes little more than a week after Fury signed a new lucrative broadcast deal with ESPN worth an estimated £80m, which puts him directly at odds with Wilder and his Showtime agreement – as well as Anthony Joshua, who is signed to DAZN in the US.

The breakdown in talks has led to widespread speculation over who Fury could fight next, with former WBO world champion Joseph Parker emerging as a possible contender after talks for the New Zealander to fight Dereck Chisora hit a stumbling block.

Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, has refused to rush his heavyweight into a bout with Chisora on 20 April due to the shortened fight camp that he would have to commit to to make the date – having put his defeat by Dillian Whyte down to something similar.

But having already between Fury’s cousin, Hughie, Higgins believes that it gives the family a score to settle that could sway the 30-year-old into fighting Parker either in the United States or England.

Wilder believes Fury is running scared after nearly being knocked out (PA)

"When people talk about Joseph Parker fighting Tyson Fury, obviously there's going to be public interest, because of the family connection with Joseph's victory over Hughie Fury,” Higgins said. “It's currently Parker one, Fury nil.

"If the terms were right, we'll go maybe to America or even to England to fight Tyson Fury.

"We won't chase after them, they hold the cards with Tyson Fury, but if they're serious, they are welcome to communicate and we would look at that opportunity too."

The WBC had given Fury and Wilder until Tuesday to agree fight terms, but now it appears that the American will defend his title against former heavyweight championship challenger Dominic Breazeale, who is the current WBC mandatory challenger.