Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder: live round-by-round analysis, results, full coverage

Heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to do battle for a third time Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be available on pay-per-view for $79.99.

Boxing Junkie will post live round-by-round analysis and then the final result. Simply come back to this post after each round and at the end of the fight.

And, finally, full coverage — a fight story, photo gallery and more analysis — will follow on separate posts.

Related