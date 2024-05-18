Tyson Fury vows to knock Oleksandr Usyk ‘spark out’ at fiery Riyadh weigh-in

Tyson Fury unleashed an expletive-filled rant at Oleksandr Usyk during a fiery weigh-in for Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight showdown in Riyadh.

Fury touched heads with Usyk and then shoved his Ukrainian opponent when the rivals came together for the final face-off before they clash to decide the division’s greatest fighter of their generation.

They had to be separated by security but Fury continued to point and shout at Usyk in stark contrast to Thursday night’s muted press conference.

“We’re ready to rock and roll. Fireworks tomorrow night,” he said.

“I’m going to knock this little f***** spark out. I’m coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for.”