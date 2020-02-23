Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder – round by round

Tyson Fury has won the WBC world heavyweight title with a stunning victory over Deontay Wilder.

Here, the PA news agency gives a round-by-round account of the contest at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ROUND ONE

Fury rushes across the ring to meet Wilder but a tentative opening minute ensues before the Briton begins to exert his aggression. A left hook, right hand combination land and Wilder manages a reaching right hand.

Tyson Fury started well against Deontay Wilder (Bradley Collyer/PA)

ROUND TWO

A big right from Wilder lands quite cleanly but Fury is not bothered. A Fury left hook looks decent before a left-right has Wilder quickly clinching.

ROUND THREE

Fury hurts Wilder again early in the third with the American swinging away wildly. But a perfectly-timed right hand lands on Wilder’s left ear, sending the champion down. He gets up quickly as Fury goes after him, hitting the deck again in what was a slip.

Fury knocked Wilder down for the first time in the third round (Bradley Collyer/PA)

ROUND FOUR

Fury goes looking for the finish with Wilder still possibly struggling from the previous round. Both men swing away, with Wilder slipping again.

ROUND FIVE

Fury lands another huge right hand before, moments later, a right to the head and left hook to the body put Wilder down again. Again he rises quickly.

Wilder was on the canvas four times in the fight, although two were slips (Isaac Brekken/AP)

ROUND SIX

Wilder looks exhausted and bewildered but still trying to find the saving right hand. Further left hooks ensure Fury finishes the round superbly.

ROUND SEVEN

Wilder looks ragged and running on empty and he is hurt by another left hook. More lazy right hands follow from the struggling champion, who naively seeks solace in the corner. Fury then pins him in the opposite corner and peppers him with shots, prompting one of Wilder’s corner to throw the towel in.