Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to ditch every ‘a***-licker’ in team to come back from Andy Ruiz loss

Tyson Fury has urged Anthony Joshua to ditch every ‘a***-kisser’ in his team to get back to the top of the sport.

Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr earlier this month to lose his IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles in one of the biggest upsets in recent years.

While Fury is set to face Tom Schwarz this weekend, hoping to get back to winning ways after his dramatic draw against Deontay Wilder and remain on track for the rematch against the WBC champion in the coming year.

And the Gypsy King has offered some advice to his British rival over what he must do to overcome his first major setback of his professional career.

“He needs to get shot of every a***-kisser around him,’ Fury told the Telegraph.

“Because in this game, there’s no space for ‘yes’ men. There’s no pats on the back, bagmen.

“Like his dad said, he needs to get a bit smarter and listen to people who care. Not to people who are around him for a free ride.

Anthony Joshua with his extensive team (Instagram/anthony_joshua)

“I think the invincibility factor is gone. People know now if they clip him, he’s gone.”

Joshua and his team have already triggered the rematch clause against Ruiz Jr, with the second fight set to take place later this year, likely in November or December.