Tyson Fury’s sparring partner lifts lid on secret to beating Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury’s sparring partner, Jared Anderson, has revealed how his speed and agility helped prepare the new WBC champion for his dramatic victory over Deontay Wilder.

Anderson, an undefeated heavyweight prospect from Ohio, has won all three of his professional fights by knockout and was recruited by Fury’s team ahead of the rematch.

Fury defeated Wilder in devastating fashion, dropping the American twice before his corner threw in the towel midway through the seventh round.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Anderson said: “If you can hit me, then you’ve got some speed and technique.

“That’s our biggest point. I’m shorter, hard to hit, a little faster. That was the point made after our first sparring session. He knew that if he could hit me, he could definitely hit Wilder.

An unsung hero of @Tyson_Fury’s victory Saturday night is 19-year-old Heavyweight Jared Anderson, who was Fury’s main sparring partner and helped him get ready for the fight against Wilder.



Well done, @TeamBigBabyy. pic.twitter.com/xp8mvGMMnd — Bob Arum (@BobArum) February 24, 2020

“[I’m] elusive, quick, sharp. I am not the biggest or strongest but I’m always in front of you, throwing punches.”

Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, confirmed Wilder has activated his clause for a trilogy fight, with the pair scheduled to meet in Las Vegas in July.

“Wilder’s representatives formally notified us last night that they have accepted the rematch,” Arum told Ringside Reporter Live. “It’s going to happen in the summer before the Olympics.”

Fury’s team have been forced to deny accusations of glove-tampering in the aftermath of his victory, after it was alleged the Briton’s fists were not fully fixed into his gloves, enabling contact with his opponent without padded protection.

“I’ll give you the facts, it wouldn’t be no thoughts,” Fury’s cutman, Stitch Duran, told Boxing Social. “The Nevada State Athletic Commission is one of the best commissions in the world and they handle the gloves until it’s time for them to put them on, so there was no tampering whatsoever.​

“I was there and that was all just a big myth, dispel those myths, those rumours, it didn’t happen. That’s why you have your inspectors there to make sure that everything is followed within the guidelines and none of that happened. But it’s good for discussion.”

