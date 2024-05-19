Tyson Fury’s showboating under fire after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Tyson Fury tries to wind Oleksandr Usyk up - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Tyson Fury is known for his showmanship but it was his showboating that was under the microscope after he lost to Oleksandr Usyk by split decision in a sensational fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here, Telegraph Sport analyses how Fury stole the limelight through his madcap behaviour.

The ring walk

Fury seemed to bounce around for an age as he took his time getting to the ring. He looked relaxed and light on his feet as he danced with his entourage, taking the applause of the fans while his opponent waited for him. When Fury entered the ring he made a move towards Usyk before being ushered away.

HERE COMES TYSON FURY! 🙌



Singing, dancing, vibes and more from the Gypsy King 👑#FuryUsyk pic.twitter.com/9rX5LQZATl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 18, 2024

Round One – The face

The fight was around a minute old when Fury backed towards the corner of the ring and made an exaggerated, open-mouthed face at the crowd. It was a moment of slapstick that scarcely seemed as if it could have happened, with the Briton turning away from his opponent as he advanced towards him. It wasn’t quite clear what the purpose of the moment was, but it was extraordinary to see with Fury’s pantomime style approach within the ring.

Tyson Fury did all this just to lose to Usyk 😭



pic.twitter.com/U4rhxvE4RC — Janty (@CFC_Janty) May 18, 2024

Round Four – The wind-up

Usyk was on top in the first couple of rounds before Fury got back into it, and you could tell the Gypsy King had regained his confidence when he did ‘the wind-up’ – twirling his hand as if gathering the power to unleash a particularly powerful punch. He failed to land a punch at that stage but as he got on top it seemed unlikely to matter.

Rounds Five and Six – The rope-a-dope

Fury had a new tactic for rounds five and six, on occasion sitting back and resting with his hands up on the ropes – before unleashing a vicious shot as Usyk came towards him. It was showboating but with a purpose.

Fury retreats to the ropes … to mock Usyk - Nick Potts/PA Wire

Round Twelve – One last rope-a-dope

As the fight changed the showboating stopped. But Fury had one last attempt, finishing the fight with one final rope-a-dope, perhaps in a bid to convince the judges he had won. It was in vain, and the question now is whether the showboating was too much. Joseph Parker, speaking as a pundit on DAZN, said: “Tyson does what he does. But in a fight of this magnitude you need pure focus in every second of every minute of every round.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.