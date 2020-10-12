Tyson Fury says he has ‘moved on’ from trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder amid further delays

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has said he has “moved on” from the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury fought the American to a controversial split-decision draw in December 2018, with most observers believing the Briton had done enough to defeat Wilder, before the ‘Gypsy King’ stopped his rival in the seventh round of the pair’s rematch in February of this year. In doing so, Fury took the WBC heavyweight title from Wilder.

A third and final bout between the two was set to take place over the summer, but – due to the coronavirus pandemic – the contest has been delayed indefinitely, and it now seems it could be off the cards entirely.

“I was looking forward to smashing Wilder again – a quick and easy fight,” Fury told The Athletic.

“But Wilder and his team were messing around with the date. They don’t really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his a** again.

“Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to 19 December. Then they tried to change the date again into next year.

“I’ve been training, I’m ready. When they tried moving off 19 December and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on.”

The 32-year-old did add, however, that he might reconsider a trilogy bout if Wilder, 34, is able to win “a few more fights”.

Earlier this year, British promoter Eddie Hearn announced that a deal had been struck for Fury to face compatriot Anthony Joshua – the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion – twice in 2021.

It is not a proposition that is causing Fury any concern, though.

“I am the best fighter in the world, the lineal heavyweight champion,” Fury said. “The two-time Ring magazine heavyweight champion. The WBC heavyweight champion.

“And before the end of 2021, I will be the only man on this earth with a heavyweight championship belt.”

