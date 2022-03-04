Tyson Fury To Retire After Dillian Whyte Fight

Just last month, Tyson Fury set an official fight date with Dillian Whyte to defend his WBC heavyweight champion title. Earlier this week, Fury spoke to reporters and confirmed that he intends to retire after his match against Whyte. He said,

"This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this. $150 million in the bank, good-looking, healthy, young, I'm going to buy a massive yacht abroad. Got loads of cars and properties all over the world. Just going to sit back with a hot blonde and piña colada ... I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight, the final countdown, I'm done."

In another pre-fight news conference which Whyte had chosen to miss, Fury claimed that once he is retired from the sport, "it's done for me, I don't care what people say." If he does choose to retire after his fight against Whyte, the 33-year-old would leave behind a legacy unlike any other. When he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 for the title and walked away from the sport after the reports of mental health issues, drug abuse and anti-doping violations, Fury shocked the world. When he faced off against Deontay Wilder and beat him in all three of his meetings, he was considered to be unbeaten.

It remains to be seen if Fury will revisit his decision after his April 23 match against Dillian Whyte.

In other sports news, HBO Max expands into live sports with $200 million USD U.S. soccer deal.