Tyson Fury releases video of hands being wrapped to end glove tampering claims

Twitter/@BTSportBoxing

Tyson Fury’s team have released dressing-room footage to disprove Deontay Wilder’s repeated claims that the Briton used tampered gloves during their rematch in February.

Fury has repeatedly been forced to deny accusations from Wilder’s team that a blunt object had somehow been hidden within his gloves prior to the Las Vegas bout, which the 'Gypsy King' won via a seventh-round knockout.

Recently, Wilder’s brother, Marsellos, claimed “no glove or fist” would be able to cause the type of injuries suffered by the formerly unbeaten American, after doctors ”discovered a dent in the side of [Deontay’s head”.

Fury immediately dismissed the claims as “b******” and a video provided by Team Fury to BT Sport shows how members of Wilder’s team, including his head trainer Jay Deas, were present throughout the hand-wrapping process.

At the end of the video, Fury says: “This is just a quick video to address all this foul play talk from Wilder and his team.

Jay Deas and Team Wilder watching @Tyson_Fury get his hands wrapped before #WilderFury2 👀 pic.twitter.com/rlFGiGHuqE — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) July 1, 2020

“I’ve just read an article before saying that I might’ve had some blunt objects in my gloves, yeah, two big 19 stone 7, 275lbs destroyers in each glove.

“So yeah, getting punched up the temple may do that to ya. Not unless Wilder’s one trainer Jay Deas was in on the conspiracy as well, along with the Las Vegas State Commission guys who never left the room.

“Jay Deas was in the room when I had my hands wrapped, he examined them, he was in there when I had my gloves put on, examined them and everyone else was in the room.

“They don’t leave you, we all know this. So everybody citing foul play, BULL****! And the next time, I’ll put a dent in his boxing career, end it, because it’ll be two knock-out losses in a row, bye bye forever.”